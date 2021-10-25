Drug Take Back runs smoothly

For the past 20 years, Jefferson County law enforcement agencies have been in the drug-take-back business, and Saturday, officers collected an estimated 100 pounds of prescription drugs during its Arkansas Drug Take Back Day event at Super 1 Foods on Hazel Street in Pine Bluff.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office, the Tri-County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) asked area residents to hand over any unwanted, unused or expired medicines at their collection site, according to the sheriff office's press release.

"There are no questions asked," said Matt Burks, program coordinator for the Arkansas Drug Director's office in Little Rock who was on hand for the Pine Bluff event.

Many of the legally prescribed drugs included addictive painkillers, and surrendering them could possibly prevent future drug addiction or an accidental overdose, Burks said.

There were about 200 collection sites across the state, including Pine Bluff and White Hall, both located in Jefferson County and the collected drugs were sent to the Arkansas State Police headquarters in Little Rock for safe destruction.

The Jefferson County law enforcement agencies held their Take Back in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

"It's illegal to give away prescription drugs or sell them," Burks said.

Greg Shapiro, White Hall police chief, said, "Two-thirds of teenagers and young adults who report abuse of prescription medications say they get the majority of the medications from friends, family and acquaintances."

So this day was about keeping opioids and other drugs out of their hands and off the streets, he said.

Negative environmental impacts

Equally important, Shapiro said, recycling prescription drugs correctly is environmentally responsible.

"Prescription medicines are a toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets and the environment if they are not disposed of properly," he said.

Medicines flushed or poured down the drain, end up in the waterways, impacting the drinking water, and remain toxic even when mixed with kitty litter or coffee ground.

Eventually, Shapiro added, "It will still make it to a landfill and seep through the soil and into groundwater."

It's often difficult to properly dispose of unused prescription drugs, Shapiro said.

Unlike other areas of the country and the state, both White hall, along with all Jefferson County law enforcement agencies, have drug drop boxes located on-site and available to the public year round.

"Anyone can come in, unseen, and drop prescription drugs in our dropbox," Shapiro said.

Preventing addiction

While last fall's drug take back day was done as a drive-by event, this year people were encouraged to personally hand the drugs to officers.

As well, there were other agencies on hand that addressed drug and alcohol addiction, such as Arkansas Take Back and prevention such as RAAD (Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs).

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day "addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue."

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated that according to a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs that year.

Lynetta Dickerson, a Substance Abuse Block Grant program coordinator, who was on hand for Saturday's event.

She said, "We want to prevent addiction before it begins."

(Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)