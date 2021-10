Harlie Hipp of Pine Bluff won the Senior Talent Dance Solo category at the Arkansas State Fair on Saturday.

Hipp advanced to the finals after winning in the Southeast Regional Talent competition, where Sheridan's Ian Goins won the Junior Division Instrumental category.

The grand championship went to Gracie DeWitt of Wynne, who won with a rendition of "This is the Moment" before a capacity crowd at Arkansas Hall on the State Fairgrounds.