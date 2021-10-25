NFL Notebook

DO-IT-ALL DANIEL

With most of his top skill players sidelined with injuries, Daniel Jones did a little of bit of everything for the New York Giants. He ran the ball, threw a touchdown pass and even made a great catch on a trick play in a 25-3 win over Carolina.

Jones threw a 5-yard TD pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game's only meaningful touchdown drive.

Jones' touchdown pass to Dante Pettis survived a very long replay review. Pettis coincidently made the slightly overthrown pass on the flea flicker which Jones caught with the finger tips of his throwing hand.

Jones, who finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards with six carries for 30 yards, didn't remember ever catching a pass in college. He laughed when asked if teammates are calling him 'Odell" after one-time Giants and current Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

MILESTONES

Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears 38-3 for the best seven-game start in franchise history at 6-1. The 44-year-old Brady has 602 TD passes and has now thrown at least 20 TD in a season a record 19 times. ... New England's Nick Folk made two field goals, giving him 301 for his career. He's the 35th player to reach 300 and is fifth active kicker to reach the mark, joining San Francisco's Robbie Gould, Green Bay's Mason Crosby, Arizona's Matt Prater and Baltimore's Justin Tucker. ... Cincinnati rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has 754 yards receiving, the most for a player through the first seven games of his career since the AFL-NFL merger.

NO SACKS

The Bears entered Sunday tied for first in the NFL with 21 sacks. The Khalil Mack-led pass rush was one of the keys to beating the Bucs last year at Soldier Field. However, Chicago didn't get to Tom Brady at all. Tampa Bay has allowed nine sacks through seven games.

MAHOMES' TURNOVERS

Patrick Mahomes has been intercepted in six consecutive games, the longest stretch of his career. He had 11 interceptions combined over 2019 and 2020 and has nine this season. His fumble with 1:46 left in the first half was his second this season, giving him 11 turnovers for the season.

That's the most Mahomes has ever had in a single season even counting the playoffs. He had only nine in 17 games in 2019 and 10 in 18 games in 2020.

ROUGH DAY

The Texans once again didn't score a touchdown, failing to find the end zone for the third time in four weeks. Rookie Davis Mills is now 0-5 as the team's starting quarterback. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 135 yards.

Houston's defense started well, but wore down as the game progressed. Arizona had a 397-160 advantage in yards.

"Losing is always tough," defensive end Jonathan Greenard said. "You can't find one guy that loves to lose. Every loss we can build from it. You can't sit here and cry about it. We still have 10 games to play. We can't sit and drown our sorrows. We lost."

STREAKS & STATS

Cincinnati snapped a five-game losing streak against Baltimore with a 41-17 victory. The Bengals lost the opening coin toss for the first time in a while, though, having had won 11 consecutive tosses -- nine pregame and two at the start of overtimes -- before Sunday. ... Arizona remains the NFL's only undefeated team as the Cardinals improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974 with a 31-5 win over Houston. ... New England earned its 12th consecutive victory and sixth consecutive season sweep over the New York Jets with a 54-13 rout. The 54 points were the most allowed by the Jets since losing 55-21 at New England on Oct. 29, 1978. It is the fourth-most points ever allowed by New York.

SIDELINED

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson said he felt a "pop" and a "twist" in his knee when Patriots linebacker Matt Judon fell on the back of his legs early in the second quarter. The second overall draft pick said the initial diagnosis was an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament, and he was to have an MRI today. ... Veteran Patriots safety Devin McCourty left with an abdominal injury. The Patriots also lost defensive lineman Carl Davis (wrist), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), linebacker Harvey Langi (knee) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen). ... Las Vegas lost running back Josh Jacobs to a chest injury after he ran for 29 yards on six attempts, including a touchdown, in the Raiders' win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) is congratulated by center David Andrews after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)