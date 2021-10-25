Siloam Springs shooting sends two to hospital

A Siloam Springs man was taken into custody following an alleged shooting in the Patriot Park subdivision.

Valentin Tejada-Solano, 49, was arrested in connection with battery - first degree on Oct. 24. Two individuals were shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Captain Derek Spicer.

One victim was taken to Northwest Regional Medical Center in Springdale and the second was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, Spicer said.

Tejada-Solano is presently being held without bond in Benton County Jail, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office website.