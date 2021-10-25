Washington County Restaurant inspections

Oct. 11

Alex’s Taqueria

2323 B2 Old Missouri Road, Spring-dale Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hands (bread/torta), gloves are not available. Food preparation area, hand washing sink lacks soap.Walk-in-cooler has several food items (cooked meat, salsas) that do not have date marked. Noncritical violations: Several containers with medicine are stored with packaged food. Bulk container with food lack label. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Retail food permit expired 02/28/2020.

Buffalo Wild Wings

3990 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Club Buena Vista

2056 Dime Drive, Suite C, Springdale Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above container with pineapple. Noncritical violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

La Mangonada Restaurant

1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale Critical violations: Food employee washed her hands in sink used to clean utensils. Food preparation area, hand washing sink does not have hot water. Chlorine, chemical sanitizer solution is 10 ppm of concentration. There are several ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler that do not have a date marked. Packaged raw fish is thawing without following label instruction to “remove fish from vacuum pack bag and thaw under refrigeration.” Noncritical violations: Refrigerator and prep table do not have a thermometer. Spoons are stored with the handle down.Women’s restroom lacks a trash can with a lid. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

La Sultana Supermarket

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale Critical violations: Packaged bologna and Salvadorian cheese at 46 degrees. Noncritical violations: Inside of refrigerator is leaking. They are using quaternary ammonia as a chemical sanitizer, test strips is not available. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Pizza Hut

2921 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Oct. 12

Butterfield Trail Village

Convocation Center Bistro

1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville Critical violations: The mechanical ware-washer chlorine solution level is at 0 ppm. Noncritical violations: None

Dairy Queen

2091 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Containers of ice cream cakes for customer self-service lack required labeling. Food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Gathering Place

4677 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale Critical violations: The sanitation solution was out at the time of inspection. Noncritical violations: Spaghetti noodles stored in open bag.

Green Oak Center

249 W. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Food in the freezer is not covered. A bowl of dog food on the kitchen floor. Floor area along walls and under cabinets and storage racks lacks cleaning. A large amount of ice has buildup around one of the freezer doors. Posted permit expired 9-30-2021. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Latte Da

3901 Parkway Circle, Springdale Critical violations: Sauce in a container in the reach-in-cooler without a date or name. Noncritical violations: None

Mandalay Fusion

8 Brown St., Farmington Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Red Dragon Buffet

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite L, Springdale Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Original bucket of soy sauce is used to store food. Several food storage shelves in walk-in cooler are covered with corrugated fiberboard. Manual can opener has food debris.

Walmart Super Center-Food Store

2875 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink at the raw meat preparation handwashing sink.

Oct. 13

Con Quesos

2016 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: No consumer advisory on the menu. No test strips. Posted permit expired Jan. 4, 2017.The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Dollar General

468 N. Main Ave., Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Outside garbage dumpster lids are open.

Serrano’s Mexican Grill & Cantina

1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville Critical violations: The drawer in the cold holding unit across from grill not holding correct temperature. Mango at 44 degrees and fish at 47 degrees. Noncritical violations: The hot water was turned off to one of the hand sinks in the kitchen due to a drip at the sink. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer for the cold hold drawers across from the grill. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Super 8

1075 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: The kitchen needs a separate handwashing sink. No thermometer in the kitchen refrigerator. No test strips. The kitchen only has a two-compartment sink.

Oct. 14

Acambaro Foods

121 N. Thompson, Springdale Critical violations: Walk-in cooler had raw chicken and raw beef temping at 43 degrees, ambient temperature 43 degrees. Two buckets with chemical sanitizer, chlorine, do not have a label and in diner room area. Noncritical violations: The handle of the door of the walk-in cooler is missing the latch. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Fast Trax 10

248 W. Bowen Blvd., Goshen Critical violations: Food employee is assembling hamburger bun, lettuce, sliced tomato with bare hands. Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Sale Barn Cafe

1581 E. Emma Ave., Springdale Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Ven Mart

2103 Powell St., Suite A, Springdale Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Oct. 15

Agave’s

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington Critical violations: Cut tomatoes at 49 degrees and cut onions at 47 degrees in the prep table, salsa at 48 degrees in the to-go-glass refrigerator, and half and half at 45 degrees in the keg refrigerator. Noncritical violations: Huevos rancheros and steaks on the menu with no consumer advisory. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in the bar refrigerator and beer keg refrigerator used to store whip cream and half and half. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Domino’s

1065 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville Critical violations:An opened beverage canned drink is stored on the back food preparation table near the walk-in refrigerator. Noncritical violations: Walk-in refrigerator cooling unit condensation drain pan located above is dripping on to the floor.

Harps-Deli-Bakery

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Critical violations: Green beans and corn in front hot holding case at 108 degrees temperature and should be held at 135 degrees or above. Several containers of cooked chicken stored in the walk-in refrigerator lack discard date marking. Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Box fan shroud in back food preparation area lacks cleaning.

Olive Garden

3616 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville Critical violations: Food contact surfaces are not sanitized in dish washing machine temperature of surfaces is 133 degrees. Noncritical violations: Equipment used to keep different kinds of pastas cold does not have a thermometer. Surfaces of container to keep clean dishes on is not clean.

P & N Fast Food

1209 S. Thompson St., Springdale Critical violations: Refrigerator in food preparation area: raw chicken, raw fish at 44 degrees and watermelon at 43 degrees. Two spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label. Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available. Manual can opener is not clean. Food preparation area, floor and wall are not clean. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Subway

411 S. Thompson St., Springdale Critical violations: Surfaces of small fan located on the floor is not clean. Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Oct. 11 — Art’s Place, 2530 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Central Junior High, 2811 W. Huntsville Ave., Spring-dale; Sonora Elementary School, 20151 Sonora Road, Springdale; Sonora Middle School, 17051 U.S. 412 East, Springdale Oct. 12 — Fayettefuel, 2920 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville; Harvey Jones Elementary, 909 S. Powell St., Spring-dale; Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop Dos, 1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Mount Sequoyah Assembly, 150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville; Panda Express, 1087 N. 48th St., Springdale; Mojo’s Pints, 2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suites A & B, Fayetteville; Walmart Super Center-Deli-Bakery, 2875 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville Oct. 13 — Chipotle Mexican Grill, 550 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Greenland Elementary School, 200 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; Greenland High School-Taher, 30 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; Greenland Senior Activity Center, 170 N. Letitia Ave., Greenland; Northwest Specialty Hospital, 3873 N. Parkview Drive, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 176 Joyce St., Fayetteville Oct. 14 — Dollar General Store, 216 E. Bowen Blvd., Fayetteville; Harp Elementary School, 2700 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Northwest Arkansas Convention Center, 1420 S. 48th St., Springdale; Turnbow Elementary School, 3390 Habburton Road, Springdale Oct. 15 — Arkansas Department of Corrections, 600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Greenland Football Concession, 30 N. Sandy Ave., Greenland; Mojito’s Mexican Grill, 100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 111, Fayetteville; Red Robin America’s Gourmet Burgers and Spirits, 695 E. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville; Sonic, 186 N. Cato Springs Road, Fayetteville; The Sugar Shack, 280 McKnight Ave., West Fork; West Fork Activity Center-Concession, 287 School Ave., West Fork