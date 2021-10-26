Crews repairing gas line near Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE -- Crews were working Tuesday to repair a damaged gas line near Crystal Bridges Museum.

Mike Howe, community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy, said he did not expect the damaged line to disrupt service to customers. The damaged line is near the museum where construction is happening in the area, Howe said.

"Our technicians are highly trained to work safely in the area," Howe said.

Howe expects the damaged line to be repaired late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The museum is closed on Tuesdays, so the damaged line did not impact the museum's operations, said Diane Carroll, chief communications officer for the Alice L. Walton Foundation.