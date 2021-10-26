Sections
Crews repairing gas line near Crystal Bridges

by Tracy Neal | Today at 2:50 p.m.
The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is shown, Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Bentonville. Check out nwaonline.com/210711Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- Crews were working Tuesday to repair a damaged gas line near Crystal Bridges Museum.

Mike Howe, community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy, said he did not expect the damaged line to disrupt service to customers. The damaged line is near the museum where construction is happening in the area, Howe said.

"Our technicians are highly trained to work safely in the area," Howe said.

Howe expects the damaged line to be repaired late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The museum is closed on Tuesdays, so the damaged line did not impact the museum's operations, said Diane Carroll, chief communications officer for the Alice L. Walton Foundation.

Print Headline: Crews repairing gas line near Crystal Bridges

