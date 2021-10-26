Fayetteville planners approve one request, deny other; rezoning plan goes to City Council next

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Monday approved a rezoning plan for one proposed development at the southeast edge of the city and denied a separate request related to residential density for land about a mile away.

The commission voted 5-2 in support of a residential planned zoning district for Riverside Village on about 101 acres off South Black Oak Road. The development could have up to 250 residential lots, with 17 acres of green space and 33 acres dedicated as park land adjoining Combs Park to the north. Commissioners Mike Wiederkehr and Jimm Garlock voted against. Leslie Belden and Mary Madden were absent. The City Council will make the final decision on the rezoning plan.

Separately, the commission voted 7-0 to deny a request to lift the 2.5-unit-per-acre cap on residential development for 51 acres east of South Dead Horse Mountain Road, south of Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club. If granted, the request would have allowed development of up to 4 units an acre. The property has come before the Planning Commission and City Council several times since being annexed in 1997. Most recently, the council this year rejected a planned zoning district for the land that included nearly 170 residential lots. That request exceeded the 2.5-unit cap on development.

The commission's votes aligned with the planning staff's recommendations. The difference was the conservation-style subdivision layout proposed for Riverside Village, mix of proposed land uses and access to nearby jobs at the city's industrial park, said Ryan Umberger, senior planner.

The layout for Riverside Village has the residential and commercial units in the middle of the site, with the public park area to the east. Businesses in the city's industrial park would lie north of the residential and commercial buildings.

Jesse Fulcher with Rausch Coleman Homes said the project's goal was to provide affordable housing. The area has jobs with the industrial park but lacks residential, he said. The project also takes into account proximity to the West Fork of the White River, and about half of it is proposed as green space, he said. Fulcher said homes likely could range $210,000 to $250,000.

"I don't believe this to be sprawl," he said. "It's adjacent to a major employment center, and adding housing to that area only helps that area."

Commissioner Porter Winston said he appreciated the project's layout and voted to support it.

"I think it's soft and gentle and rolling and walkable and respectful of the nature around it," he said. "I think it'll be a nice place to live."

The commission on Oct. 11 supported annexing the property into the city limits. The City Council will consider the annexation separately at a future meeting.

Two members of the public asked the commission to keep the density limit on the Dead Horse Mountain property to 2.5 units an acre. The property owners should have known about the density cap when they bought it, they said. The cap was placed on the property in 2016.

West Doss, attorney representing Rouse & Rouse Development, said the Planning Commission previously supported a plan to develop the site at a higher density before the City Council denied it.

"Let us build a quality development that this town will be proud of and the neighbors will be proud of also," he said.

Development Services Director Jonathan Curth said the request to lift the density cap was inconsistent with the city's long-range plans. The previous plan the commission approved hinged on nonresidential land uses being included so residents would not have to travel as much for services. Additionally, the request would have allowed 70 additional units, which could have negative sprawling impacts on the city, he said.

Garlock made the motion to deny the request because of the land's rural nature.

"The city's goal is to reduce sprawl. It's to create affordable housing," he said. "This is not going to be affordable housing when you factor in transportation costs to get to work."