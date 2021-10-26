Little Rock Port Authority approves land sale for new manufacturer

The Little Rock Port Authority board approved at a special meeting Tuesday morning to convey 290 acres of property to an unnamed manufacturer that is expected to bring a significant level of employment and railcar activity to the port.

The move came ahead of an 11 a.m. economic development announcement by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other officials at the port that its top executive, Bryan Day, called the "one of the largest announcements the port has had in many, many years."

Day and other officials said they were unable to provide more details ahead of the announcement.

The deal took "well more than a year" to put together, according to Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Most of the 290-acre parcel has belonged to the port but the last several acres were acquired Thursday and Friday, Day said.

Check back for further information.