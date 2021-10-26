Longest-serving woman in Arkansas House history dies at 84

Carolyn Pollan, the longest-serving woman and Republican in Arkansas House history, died Saturday at age 84.

Pollan, of Fort Smith, served in the state Legislature from 1975 to 1999 and worked in former Gov. Mike Huckabee’s administration for three years. She was inducted into the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame in 2020, though the ceremony has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends and family remembered her advocacy for child welfare and families. She served on the House Education Committee and created the Children and Youth Committee, now the House Committee on Aging, Children Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs.

“She was a force,” her daughter Cee Cee Holliman said.

Pollan died from congestive heart failure and other heart problems, the Sebastian County coroner said.

