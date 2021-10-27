4 people die on Arkansas roads

A North Little Rock man died Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Arkansas 161 on Monday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Elijah Ash, 25, was hit by a 2002 Acura as he crossed the highway near McCain Park Place at around 7:07 a.m., the report said.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 43-year-old Lonoke man died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville, according to another state police report.

Timothy J. Stearns was driving a 2004 Honda south on the highway at 2:08 a.m. when the vehicle veered right. Stearns overcorrected, sending the vehicle across all lanes of traffic and into a concrete wall, the report said. The impact caused the Honda to flip over, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, the report said.

A Beech Grove man died Saturday evening in a one-vehicle crash on Greene County Road 609 at Paragould, according to a state police report.

Brett Wayne Gibson, 59, was driving a 2016 GMC north on the road at 7:14 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline, then left the roadway, striking several fence posts before hitting an embankment, the report said. The vehicle then flipped end over end before coming to a stop 52 feet off the roadway, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The Greene County sheriff's office investigated.

A 72-year-old Midway woman died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 5 in Mountain Home, according to a state police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Doris Borden was driving south on the highway in a 2011 Toyota when her car hit a 2016 Toyota that was turning left from Rodeo Drive onto Arkansas 5, the report said.

Janet Hendricks, 83, and Howard Hendricks, 85, both of Lakeview, were in the 2016 Toyota, with Janet Hendricks driving, the report said. Both were injured in the crash, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said. The Mountain Home Police Department investigated.