Chicot County Adventures

For almost 40 years, I have driven from all across our state spreading the gospel of horticulture. It was a fine ride with the University of Arkansas, and I enjoyed getting to know so many wonderful gardeners and experiencing so many new things. From community programs, taping television shows, writing stories, working with nurseryman and growers, and teaching so many interested gardeners, it has always been a labor of love. Gardeners are just nice people, and I made so many friends along the way. Retirement has been even more enjoyable, but I have missed some of the friends across the state that I don’t see as I used to, but then again, Covid is more to blame than retirement.



I hesitate to say we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but I am keeping my fingers crossed. People are beginning to meet again face-to-face. Inside we are still wearing masks, we social distance, and at least in my close circle of friends, everyone is vaccinated, and most have their additional booster.

Last week, a friend of mine in Chicot County called and invited me to come to their monthly Master Gardener program. The program was going to be outside at her house and they were going to tour her garden after the meeting. My schedule was open, and I jumped at the chance to catch up with friends and see her garden. I drove down the night before since it is a bit of a drive, and their meeting started at 9:30 a.m. When I pulled in around 5, Vickie had plans for me. We jumped in her truck and took off to the cotton field. Husband Roger was harvesting cotton in a huge rig and I was going to get to ride along.

I climbed in and although there were no more bales to be done, I did get to ride with him back to the shop.They wanted to get the harvester to their other shop across town before dark. This rig is impressive to say the least. You sit really high above the field.

Tons of gadgetry document your every move and can even tell you individual yields in each area of the field.

The cotton bolls get harvested, rolled into huge round bales, then wrapped in a protective plastic wrap automatically. Then the machine spits out the end product.

The driver decides where to leave it for a truck to come pick it up later.

At the end of the day, the machine got compressed a bit, almost transformer-like,

before it was driven across town to the shop.

Transporting a machine that large on narrow, rural roads is an experience in itself. Family members rode in front of and behind the machine with their emergency flashers on. All vehicles were connected by radios to warn of upcoming turns or traffic. We made it to the shop right before dark.



Vickie and I left them to finish up, and we drove across fields in the dark towards home.

What an amazing adventure for me, and a glimpse of life as a farmer. Roger and his family are all up and out early, and get home late frequently. It is all hands-on-deck when the weather is good and it is harvest season. This is truly a farm family, with all of their adult children as invested in the endeavor as they are. I was overly impressed. As I drove through south Arkansas on my way to Chicot County, farmers all along the roadside were harvesting and baling cotton.

Be sure to thank a farmer when you see one.

Roger, Vickie and I talked late into the evening on a wide variety of topics. It was great catching up.

On Tuesday morning, we prepared for the meeting, and I explored Vickie’s Garden.

Members started arriving with an array of delicacies,

and seeds to share.

It felt like old-home week seeing so many of my old friends.

I am borrowing this picture Mike took of us in the garden. President Mike, led a good meeting, we had a great time talking plants and walking the garden to see Vickie’s hard work

and huge collection of plants. Vickie has hundreds of tropical plants that she scatters throughout her garden during the growing season,

which will be moving into her large greenhouse soon.

As I drove home, I revisited some of my old favorite haunts along the way. When you travel the state, you find out about all the many treasures along the way— (another thing I have missed). I have found so many small mom and pop nurseries, farmers markets, local art, specialty stores and local foods all across the state. My first stop was at Paul Michaels. an institution in Lake Village selling all manors of home décor. Sad to say, they are closing this store. I had gotten a postcard last week saying it was the last week, but they will be open for awhile yet, trying to winnow down some of their merchandise. Then it was on to Rhoda’ famous hot tamales for some tamales for our dinner, and a pie for Clay. Then I stopped at Miller’s Mud Mill Pottery shop in Dumas.

I need more pottery like I need a hole in the head, but of course I had to buy something. They have some new, even brighter colors. After that visit, I stopped in at Newswanger’s Produce and Garden Center a little further along Highway 65, for a few more plants and goodies. I popped into the newer Shell Ross in Pine Bluff, but although the store is chock full of great gardening things, most of the plants are at the old location. Then it was straight on to home.



I had so much fun reconnecting and exploring again. I am recharged!