DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I are having a disagreement about eggs. He thinks AA grade eggs have higher nutritional value than an A or B grade egg. I say they don't. Who is correct?

-- Donna S., Salem, Ore.

DEAR READER: You are. According to the American Egg Board, there is no nutritional difference between AA, A and B eggs. There is also no difference between brown and white shelled eggs. The color of the eggshell simply depends on the breed of hen.

When a recipe calls for eggs, it usually means a large egg. Just an FYI.

DEAR HELOISE: I made salmonettes about two years ago, then lost the recipe. My husband asked me if I would make them again sometime because he really enjoyed them, and so did I. Would you reprint that recipe?

-- Brianna O., Winslow, Maine

DEAR READER: This recipe was always one of my mother's favorites. Everyone I know loves it.

Salmonettes

1 (14-ounce) can salmon or tuna

½ cup flour

1 egg, slightly beaten

Pepper (optional) to taste

1 heaping teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup liquid from salmon or tuna

Oil for deep frying

Drain salmon or tuna and reserve ¼ cup of the liquid. Put salmon or tuna in a bowl and break it apart into small flakes using a fork. Add flour a little at a time. Add slightly beaten egg and pepper (but no salt). Mix well but don't overmix. Add the baking powder to the reserved liquid and beat well with a fork until foamy. Pour this back into fish and mix but don't overmix.

Using two teaspoons, scoop out the mixture with one spoon and then use the other spoon to push the mixture off the teaspoon, into a deep fryer that is half full of hot oil. After they are browned, drain on a paper towel and serve. You can't make these ahead of time. They must be made and eaten immediately.

DEAR HELOISE: I never toss out the cookie crumbs from the box they come in, because they make a terrific topping for ice cream. Sometimes I put them on pudding with a cherry on top to dress up a plain dessert.

-- Carol G., Elk Grove, Ill.

