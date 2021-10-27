Legislative fighter for kids dies at 84

Carolyn Pollan, the longest-serving woman and Republican in Arkansas House history, died Saturday at age 84.

Pollan, of Fort Smith, served in the state Legislature from 1975 to 1999 and worked in Gov. Mike Huckabee's administration for three years. She created and chaired the Children and Youth Committee, now the House Committee on Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs, and was the first woman appointed as associate speaker pro tempore of the state House.

The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame announced in 2020 that she would be added to its ranks, though the ceremony has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She died from congestive heart failure and other heart problems, according to the Sebastian County coroner.

Colleagues and loved ones remembered her advocacy and passion for child welfare in interviews Tuesday.

"She was a force," her daughter, Cee Cee Holliman, said.

When she was first elected, Pollan was one of three women in both chambers of the Arkansas General Assembly. Holliman recalled seeing her mother give a speech in a committee meeting about the plight of children and youth in the state, which made the men in the room, who wanted to talk about "business and money and politics," uncomfortable.

But everyone voted for her bill, and when Pollan left the room, she cried "like a baby," Holliman said.

"It was a very different time," Holliman said. "But she was tough, and she told me to be in politics you have to have a thick skin. My mother was very strong."

Amy Rossi, a longtime friend, said she worked with Pollan on a number of issues as the former executive director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. Pollan did "a tremendous amount" on foster care and education, she said.

"Anything affecting women and children, she was on board with," Rossi said. "She was an amazing woman, just amazing."

Pollan's former legislative colleagues recalled her expertise in different issues and willingness to help other lawmakers.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay, who served in the House from 1995 to 1999 and in the Senate from 1999 to 2003, said she was "a leader in women's involvement in the political arena."

Ted Mullenix, a lobbyist who served in the House from 1983 to 1999, said she also paved the way for Republicans serving in the Legislature, because there were few GOP members at that time, and was well respected by leaders in both parties.

"People respected her for her intellect and what she wanted to do," Mullenix said.

Republican Party of Arkansas Chairwoman Jonelle Fulmer said the party was saddened to hear of Pollan's death.

"As one of the first elected Republican women in Arkansas history, as well as the longest serving woman in our legislature, she paved the way for women in politics, including myself. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy within the party as well as within her community. She will be greatly missed, but her impact will be felt for generations to come," Fulmer said in a statement.

Pollan served as vice chairman of the state GOP, according to a biography on the Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame website. She passed more than 250 pieces of legislation, including major changes for teaching at-risk youth, according to the entry.

She also served on the House Education Committee and the House Oversight Committee, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Across the aisle, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said she worked with Pollan on some education issues and appreciated that she was not hyperpartisan.

Elliott, who started her service in the House in 2001, said Pollan was "serious about the job and serious about working with people who were there." They didn't always agree, but Elliott said Pollan was always working to improve education and create better opportunities for children.

Pollan was a senior staff member for Huckabee after being term limited from serving in the Legislature. In that capacity, she worked with the Legislature to direct the governor's initiatives on welfare reform, workplace reform and the multimillion-dollar tobacco settlement.

While she was in the House, she was a senior adviser to then-Gov. Frank White, who served from 1981-83.

Holliman said her mother retired at age 65 and enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother.