Opportunity lost to stop virus deaths, Birx asserts

Dr. Deborah Birx, who helped run the coronavirus pandemic response for former President Donald Trump, told congressional investigators earlier this month that Trump's White House failed to take steps that could have prevented tens of thousands of deaths.

In closed testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Birx said tens of thousands of deaths could have been prevented after the initial phase of the pandemic if Trump had pushed mask-wearing, social distancing and other efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

"I believe if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, the getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, that we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30% less to 40% less range," Birx testified, according to excerpts provided by the committee.

The committee's interview with Birx was conducted Oct. 12-13. In her testimony, she also lashed out at Dr. Scott Atlas, a former Stanford neuroradiologist who became an adviser to Trump and advocated for allowing the virus to spread through much of the population in order to let otherwise healthy people build up immunity against it.

She told the committee that Atlas had relied on incomplete information to draw dangerous conclusions that she felt could have long-term consequences for people who were infected with the virus and got sick.

"I was constantly raising the alert in the doctors' meetings of the depth of my concern about Dr. Atlas' position, Dr. Atlas' access, Dr. Atlas' theories and hypothesis, and the depths and breadths of my concern," she said, referring to a group of doctors involved in the White House response who gathered regularly.

Atlas did not immediately respond to an email sent Tuesday. But in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece in December, he continued to argue against lockdowns and other measures for containing the virus.

"Lockdown policies had baleful effects on local economies, families and children, and the virus spread anyway," he wrote.

Birx testified that she repeatedly pushed Trump and others in the White House to do more to embrace efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially in the fall of 2020. That was a period when Atlas was at the White House and Birx spent most of her time on the road, traveling from state to state to urge them to embrace prevention measures.

Asked whether Trump did everything he should have to counter the pandemic, she said: "No. And I've said that to the White House in general, and I believe I was very clear to the president in specifics of what I needed him to do."

Birx's description of her clashes with the White House last fall conflict sharply with reporting about her actions earlier that year. She often argued to others in the White House that the pandemic was receding throughout April and May.

An article in The New York Times in July 2020 disclosed her optimistic discussions with top administration officials, including Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and Hope Hicks, an aide to Kushner: "Dr. Birx would roam the halls of the White House, talking to Mr. Kushner, Ms. Hicks and others, sometimes passing out diagrams to bolster her case. 'We've hit our peak,' she would say, and that message would find its way back to Mr. Trump."

Birx declined to comment for that article.