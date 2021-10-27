Shiloh Christian surpasses Wynne

SPRINGDALE -- On paper, it reads a 3-0 sweep for Shiloh Christian.

But the Lady Saints had to fight off a feisty team from Wynne to claim a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 victory Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament on their home floor. Shiloh Christian (28-4-3) advanced to the second round against Pulaski Academy today at 2 p.m.

Shiloh Christian was challenged throughout by Wynne (17-16), which took early leads in all three sets. But the No. 4 seed from the 4A-Northeast Conference could not hold off the Lady Saints, who were backed by a loud student section behind its bench.

"We're really young and this was the first time for a lot of girls to play in state," Shiloh Christian Coach Nathan Bodenstein said. "I think we're a top level team. But I told the girls all week everybody wants to win at state and all you have to do is survive and advance. That's what we did. I'm very proud of them."

Ryan Russell had 12 kills, Madelyn Sestak 9 kills, and Rylee Kallesen 8 kills to lead Shiloh Christian. Laila Creighton added 36 assists and three aces, while Brooklynn Bonanno had 13 digs.

Cassidi Campbell had 14 kills to lead the Lady Yellowjackets. Bree Pardy, a freshman, added nine kills.

"We play in a really tough conference and that helps us prepare for state," Wynne Coach Codie Lancaster said. "Even in our nonconference, we're playing some of those big 5A schools. My girls rose to the challenge. There were just a few balls that didn't fall our way. We had the lead there in the second set and just couldn't finish at the end."

Wynne led 17-14 before losing 25-22 in the opening set and led 21-17 before falling 25-23 in set 2.

Shiloh Christian showed in the second set why the Lady Saints went unbeaten this season in 4A-Northwest Conference play. Shiloh Christian refused to fold even when it was down 16-10 and 21-17 to the Lady Yellowjackets.

Shiloh Christian scored five consecutive points after a timeout to take a 22-21 lead. Kallesen, a powerful hitter on the front line, twice crossed up Wynne with dinks just over the net for points. Freshman Laila Creighton found a spot in the open court for a point before Kallesen completed the comeback with a kill to give Shiloh Christian a 25-23 victory.

"[Kallesen] is one of our juniors that we moved up as a freshman, so she's kind of like a senior out there," Bodenstein said. "She hit .500 for the game, which is really a good deal. She's really smart. She would find an open spot then hit one really hard."

Wynne took an early lead for the third straight game against Shiloh Christian. But the Lady Saints rallied from a 9-7 deficit to post its easiest win at 25-19. Sestak ended the match with a kill to advance the Lady Saints to today's second round.