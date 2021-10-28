LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Country artist of year Byrnes back home at Jimmy Doyle's

David Adam Byrnes and Hayefield perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock; (501) 945-9042. Cash-only admission is $15. Tragikly White performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10.

Byrnes, a Sherwood native, has made a solid career for himself in the Texas and Arkansas country music scenes and beyond. At the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards, Byrnes was named country artist of the year, with his album "Neon Town" winning album of the year. He was also male vocalist of the year in 2021.

And, just to make it an all-around award-winning night: Jimmy Doyle's Country Club was named 2021 music venue of the year.

◼️ Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon perform at noon Saturday, followed by Amy Garland and Nick Devlin at 1:30 p.m., Andy Tanas at 3 p.m., The Mercy at 4:30 p.m. and Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl at 6 p.m. Saturday at Twin Peaks, 10 Shackleford Road, Little Rock, (501) 224-1729.

◼️ Zac Dunlap, along with opening acts Caitlin Dickerson and Brian Mullen, performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($12 advance, $15 limited advance reserved) and Kolby Cooper, along with opening act Joint Custody, performs at 8:45 p.m. Saturday ($15 advance, $18 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Bri Bagwell performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($16) and The Big Dam Horns perform a Halloween show at 9 p.m. Saturday ($12 reserved seating; $10 standing room only) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Admission is $10. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Zilla, Persons of Interest and Turquoise Tiger perform a punk rock show at 8 p.m. today ($5); Funkanites performs at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($10) and Capra, Turquoise Tiger, Pett and Moonmane perform a Halloween show at 8 p.m. Sunday ($6) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

The Crumbs, featuring David Holland, Kara Holl, Tabitha Graves and Brandon Patterson, are a bluegrass/Americana band from Fort Smith. They perform their “Rocky Horror Pickin Show” on Saturday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/The Crumbs)

◼️ The Crumbs performs "The Rocky Horror Pickin Show" at 9 p.m. Saturday ($8) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan, Mike Hosch, Pamela Hopkins and Matt Sammons perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com.

◼️ Kent Burnside, Ghalia Volt, Rachel Fields & Fonky Donkey, Trey Johnson & Jason Willmon, Heather Crosse, The Chad Marshall Band and Shy & Bill "Howlin' Mad" Perry perform for the Arkansas River Blues Society's Fall Festival at noon Saturday at The Railyard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. Admission is $5; (501) 372-9273; therailyardlr.com.

◼️ Ghost Town Blues Band performs from 9-11 p.m. Friday and Mojo Depot performs from 9-11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Skull Family, Love and a Revolver and Dustin Finch perform at 8 p.m. Friday at a costume party and Near Serenity performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs from 6:30-9:30 p.m. today at The Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St., Little Rock; (501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ My Hands to War and Tan the Terrible perform a lunch hour show at 11 a.m. Friday at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8468; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Highway 124 performs at 9 p.m. Friday; Jon Bailey & The Heathen Revival performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Jake Long performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Fret & Worry performs at noon Saturday and DJ Multi-Talented performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Raising Grey performs at 8 pm. Friday and Ed Bowman performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today; Byron Hayes performs from 8-11 p.m. Friday and DJ Pineapple Beats performs from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannabilandcraftlr.com.

◼️ The Park Hill Palooza Music Festival takes place from noon-9 p.m. Saturday at The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock (at G Avenue). All tips donated to Arkansas Food Bank. Here's the music lineup: Cherise Martini, 1 p.m; Suzanne Michell and Fred Wilson, 1:45 p.m.; James Kersey, 2:30 p.m; Skye and Howard, 3:15 p.m; Gray Matter, 4 p.m.; Harrisong, 5 p.m.; Jason Lee Hale, 6 p.m.; Missy Harris and the Missfits, 7 p.m.; and Josh Parks Band, 8 p.m.

CADDO VALLEY

Liquid Kitty performs at 8 p.m. Friday and The Karla Case Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday for a Halloween party at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. For more information, see Betty's Facebook page.

ARKADELPHIA

Amie Bishop & The Slingerz perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Ravine, 1205 N. 10th St., Arkadelphia, (870) 210-5150. See Facebook for more information.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton. (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

Huckleberry Jam performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Cabot. (501) 982-2900.

CAMDEN

Joe Beasley & Witt Johnson perform at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Cameron Davis performs at 7 p.m. today and Boysterus performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Kenny the Kidd performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Hatchet House BBQue, 1004 Oak St., Conway. (501) 504-6894; hatchethousebbque.com.

◼️ The Markus Pearson Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Indigo Honey performs for a Halloween party at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ The Resistance performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 205-0576.

◼️ The Spa City Legacy Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Whiskey Halo performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Forgotten Space, a Grateful Dead tribute band, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 day of show for reserved; $20 advance, $25 day of show for general admission. (870) 904-0997; mulekickatmad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Smilin' Bob Guitar Expo will be held from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Nov. 7 at Roots Headquarters, 1 East Mountain St., Fayetteville. Proceeds will go to the children of the late, legendary Northwest Arkansas musician Smilin' Bob Lewis, who was a member of The Ben Miller Band and half of the duo Tyrannosaurus Chicken. fayettevilleroots.org.

HOT SPRINGS

Ghost Bones and opening act Trench perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com.

◼️ John Jordan performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Larry Womack performs from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge, Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-6600; HotelHotSprings.org.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Rolando's Restaurante, 210 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 318-6054; from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Hot Springs Historic Downtown Farmers Market, 121 Orange St., Hot Springs (501) 262-8049; thechristinedemeo.com.

◼️ Bad Habit performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 420eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 420-3286.

◼️ The Beaux Atkins Band performs at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Krystyna Valdivia performs "Spooky Serenades," a Halloween concert, at 7 p.m. Friday at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $10 to $250. (501) 627-4075; centraltheatre.org.

◼️ Big City Takedown performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boondock's Sports Bar and Pool Hall, 1331 Airport Road, Hot Springs, (501) 881-4856.

◼️ DJ JROC performs for a "Heaven & Hell Halloween Party" at 2 p.m. Saturday and Double C performs from 4-8 p.m. Sunday for a "Parking Lot Halloween Bash During Glow on the Row" at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-5225; fatjacksinhotsprings.com.

◼️ Pleasantly Blue performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ Mister Lucky performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar, the Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0001; at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 525-9797; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Travis Bowman performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.