Happy birthday (Oct. 28): You like creating surprises and watching them play out. At times, you will be purposely mysterious. You'll often delight in the moments of discovery you contribute to.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Backward logic is still logic. Your mind is working on multiple levels at once, and your ideas may not braid together into conventional or immediate sense, and yet there's something to it. Trust yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sometimes, the inventor is the last one to know exactly what has been created. Being too close to the work causes a loss of perspective. You'll be in such a position. It's too early to comment on what you've made.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll classify and label an experience in hopes of managing the full intensity of feeling it came with. Not everything will fit into a neat definition. At some point, it will be easier, and weirdly wonderful, to accept the mess.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're afraid to take a chance, and your fear is part of what makes it a risk worth taking. This is the cost of a thrilling, full life. So have faith. Whatever happens, you can work with it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The activity you love will transport you to a zone of freedom. You will return to the placeless place in your mind where the past and the future are gathered and the dance is happening now in complete stillness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your limitations are external and internal, created by others and self-created. Regardless of the origin of your roadblock, help is available. You need only ask.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There is something (or more likely someone) preventing you from the long, uninterrupted block of concentration necessary to accomplish your goal. Remedy the situation so you can have what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's not your style to make extravagant demands, and the requests you do make will be quickly honored. Maybe it's because you're not just thinking about you; you're thinking of the others, the big picture and the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spending time doing what matters to you will be an eye-opening experience. You do not have to take part in the mass trivia occupying your contemporaries. The more you focus, the easier it is to see what is worth focusing on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): One person can talk, but it takes two to communicate. If you're not connecting with someone, check yourself to make sure you're being receptive and open ... but don't assume the lack of rapport is your fault.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are versatile though quite aware of how much easier it is for you to shine in certain circumstances. Knowing your prime time, best practices and ideal team members allows for your top performance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You will not have to work too hard or do unpleasant things to be successful. You will find the ordinary action that creates extraordinary results.

THEATRICAL MOON

The lunar influence changes into a theatrical black cat on these days leading up to the scariest holiday of the year. The potential for dramatic fun is at a high, and it will be as thrilling (if not more so) to plan tricks and treats as it is to experience them. Bonding over costumes and decorations brings a joyful melding of creative energy and amusement.

HALLOWEEN BY ELEMENT:

Water Signs (Scorpio, Cancer and Pisces) tend to enjoy this macabre holiday the most, as they appreciate the deeper spiritual and psychological implications. We’re born; we live; we die. Halloween celebrates that cycle by acknowledging the last act in a way we usually try not to in day-to-day life.

Air Signs (Gemini, Aquarius and Libra) prefer to gloss over the deadly aspects of Halloween and focus on the social possibilities. These signs are all about the parties and fun. They may even prefer everything that happens pre-Halloween to the actual night. Putting up decorations, creating costumes, discussing spooky plans — it’s a focus on enjoying friends and loved ones.

Earth Signs (Taurus, Capricorn and Virgo) love Halloween for the food, not just the candy (though much thought goes into choosing treats to pass out) and also for the planning of interesting, festive party food and seasonal delights. The sense of community and trust that goes into the trick-or-treat tradition is also a strong focus.

Fire Signs (Leo, Sagittarius and Aries) are compelled by the theatricality of Halloween. Constructing adrenaline-rushing scenarios and memory-making experiences is their favorite part of the deal. Also, fire signs are voted the most likely to wear costumes of allure and seduction.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Julia Roberts is an intuitive Scorpio with her natal sun, Mercury and Neptune in the deeply mysterious sign of the scorpion. She also has five luminaries in wholesome, hardworking, earthy Virgo — a lovely contrast of astral energies. The superstar producer and actress currently has several projects in various stages of production, including the film adaptation of the bestselling novel “Little Bee.”