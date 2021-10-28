ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Macbeth' haunts Little Rock's Studio Theatre

Entertainment options in Arkansas this weekend:

THEATER: Scottish Tragedy

The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, in a co-production with Shake on the Lake of Silver Lake, N.Y., stages William Shakespeare's "Macbeth," 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Nov. 4-7.

Aidan R. O'Reilly plays the title role of the triumphant Scottish general whose encounter with three witches (Selena Mykenzie Gordon, Claudia Moskova and Katie Greer) spurs him to murder the king (Duane Jackson doubling as Duncan and the drunken porter) and take the crown. His subsequent tyrannical rule inspires a revolution that overthrows him and restores Duncan's son to the throne. Courtney Bennett plays Lady Macbeth, with Paige Martin Reynolds as Banquo.

Director Chad Bradford says the production puts Shake on the Lake company members together with "the great actors in [this] community to find new perspectives within the text of this amazing play." A streamlined touring version, with some Arkansas-based actors, will subsequently go into production in New York state.

Tickets $25 in advance — visit CentralArkansasTickets.com; $30 at the door. The theater's current covid-19 protocol capacity is 85 seats, and face coverings for all patrons are a requirement. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

MUSIC: 'Musical Masquerade'

Conway Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Stephen Feldman solos in the "Variations on a Rococo Theme" by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky with the orchestra and conductor Israel Getzov, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The program, titled "A Musical Masquerade," also includes the "Symphony No. 7" by Antonin Dvorak.

Guests can share in the "Masquerade" theme by having their photo taken (in costume, glamour, or blue jeans) at a digital photo booth in the lobby before the show. UCA and performance hall covid-19 protocols require masks for attendees, building staff and orchestra members.

Tickets are $20-$40, $5 for children with adult ticket purchase and UCA students, $10 for UCA faculty and staff. Call (501) 269-1066 or visit conwaysymphony.org.

ART: 'Beyond Labels'

“Empathetic — Empatica” by Virmarie Depoyster is part of the “Beyond Labels/Mas Alla De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie Depoyster” exhibition, on display Jan. 29 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Beyond Labels/Mas Alla De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie Depoyster," portraits by DePoyster, a bilingual Puerto Rican-born artist now living in Little Rock, goes on display with a 5-7 p.m. reception today at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff. Sponsor is Relyance Bank. The exhibition remains up through Jan. 29; gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

ETC.: Health Expo

Vendor exhibits, educational seminars (including one on gardening with Janet Carson), entertainment, health screenings, tai chi demonstrations, vaccine clinics and Arkansas Travelers bingo will be part of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Health and Wellness Expo, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock. Attendees can receive nutrition, vision and weight loss information from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences personnel. There will be prize giveaways every hour, with the grand prize drawing at 2 p.m. UAMS is the sponsor. Admission is free. Call (501) 378-3807 or visit arkansashealthandwellnessexpo.com.

Gun, knife show

What is being billed as "Arkansas' Largest" Gun & Knife Show will feature more than 400 tables, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway. Admission is $12, $10 for active duty and retired military with ID. Call (918) 659-2201.

TICKETS: 'Quartet' Christmas

Tickets — $29-$69 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock.

The four legendary musicians from the original "Million Dollar Quartet" Broadway and touring show — Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley, Jared Freiburg as Jerry Lee Lewis, Zack Zaromatidis as Carl Perkins and Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash — perform rock 'n' roll Christmas chart toppers, including "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Run Run Rudolph."

The show is an add-on production to Celebrity Attractions' 2021-22 Broadway Season. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit the Robinson box office or Ticketmaster.com.