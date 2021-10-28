Memphis-area task force arrests fugitive wanted in Texarkana homicide

A murder suspect wanted in Texarkana has been arrested in Memphis.

Cornell Brown Jr., 30, was arrested on a capital murder charge in the Sept. 20 slaying of Keith McFadden, 40, of Texarkana, Texas, said Scott Megason, a spokesman for the Police Department in Texarkana, Ark.

McFadden was found lying in a yard on East 11th Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after he was found.

After a warrant was issued, the West Arkansas Task Force received information that Brown was in the Memphis area, according to a news release from the Western District of Arkansas U.S. Justice Department office.

On Oct. 20, the task force requested help from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis in locating and arresting Brown.

Members of the task force went to an address on Double Tree Street in Memphis. As deputies approached the residence, the front door was abruptly shut. The front door then opened again, and Brown surrendered to deputies without incident, according to the news release.

"The successful capture of fugitives on the run requires effective coordination and teamwork between multiple agencies working together across the country," said U.S. Marhsal Tyreece Miller in a news release.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force is a multiagency task force within Western Tennessee. The Western Tennessee Division of that task force has offices in Memphis and Jackson, and its membership primarily consists of deputy U.S. marshals, Shelby County sheriff's deputies, Memphis police officers, Fayette County sheriff's deputies, Jackson police officers, and Tennessee Department of Corrections special agents. The primary mission of the task force is to arrest violent offenders and sexual predators.

Texarkana, Texas, police also have a warrant for Brown. The charge is engaging in organized criminal activity in a shooting that happened in July on West Third Street, said Texarkana, Texas, Police Department spokesman Shawn Vaughn. A hold has been placed on Brown for the Texarkana, Texas, police warrant.