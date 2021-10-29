Razorbacks still top list for Texas defensive back

Sophomore 4-star safety Maurice Williams II hoped to visit the University of Arkansas for the Auburn game, but the early kickoff kept that from happening. He now plans to visit for the Mississippi State game on Nov. 6 because of the later kickoff.

"I finally got a free weekend," Williams said. "The early games are tough to make."

Williams, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek, visited Fayetteville on June 10 for an Arkansas camp. After spending time with UA cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and touring the facilities, he left with the Hogs at the top of his list.

He said he feels the same about the Razorbacks 41/2 months later.

"Arkansas is still at the top of my list, so I'm most definitely highly interested in Arkansas right now," Williams said. "I like how things are going with the communication and the bond

Williams has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Baylor, Houston and Texas San-Antonio.

He's recorded 31 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, an interception, a pass breakup, 1 recovered fumble and 1 forced fumble in eight games this season.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network travels about six months a year seeing the top prospects in the nation.

"I really like this kid," said Lemming, who rates Williams as a 4-star plus prospect. "Hard-hitting with a nose for the ball. Very good on film, shows great range. "

Carter stays in contact with Williams and his father.

"He talks with my dad. He checks in with me sometimes, making sure everything is going well," Williams said.

Williams said he watched Arkansas' victories over Texas and Texas A&M.

"I was pretty hyped about that," he said.

He also said he's looking forward to attending the Hogs' game against Mississippi State.

"I want to meet some of the coaches I haven't met and some of the players I haven't met," Williams said. "I want to continue that bond that I have with Arkansas right now."

Williams said he felt wanted at Arkansas during his June trip.

"They seem like they wanted you to be there and wanted me to be a part of what they have going on," he said, "a part of that bigger vision they been talking about. They've been trying to build for the last few years and they actually seem like they want me to be a part of that."

He said he likes the progress he's seen from Coach Sam Pittman's program the past two seasons.

"That's big. Me and my pops talk about it all the time," Williams said. "Winning creates more opportunities for players, so that's big."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

