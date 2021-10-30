Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church hosts Truck Or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., invites children to Truck Or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot.

A Thanksgiving dinner will be served at 1 p.m. Nov. 25. Contact the office for reservations by Nov. 22.

The church also offers these Bible study opportunities:

• Adult Sunday School: 9-9:55 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall

• Men's Fellowship: 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, Overflow Area

• Women's Bible Study: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

• Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will offer a drive-through "Trick & Treat" event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be only one worship service, at 9:30 a.m., and no Sunday school or Bible classes that day.

GriefShare classes are on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library and will continue weekly until Nov. 30. GriefShare is a support group for anyone that has lost a spouse, relative or friend.

The Caregiver's Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Monday of each month in the Chapel. Anyone who is caring for a loved one is welcome and encouraged to attend. Call Diana Wickboldt at 202-2417 for further information.

There will be a Senior Safety Academy from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. This is a free event and is a day of interesting and informative seminars on topics such as identity theft, local scams, community safety and awareness and cyber crimes as well as a Q&A with local law enforcement. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered participants. Please register to ensure a spot by calling 855-0272.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon as a drive-through.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers, 2305 S. Dixieland Road, holds services Sunday at 10 a.m. Bible study at 8:30 a.m. precedes services at the church and online at Google Meet.

Good Shepherd follows the city of Rogers' covid-19 precautions for church congregants. Services are also available live on the church Facebook page and recorded for posting on the church website.

Members who want to take communion but are not comfortable attending services during the pandemic may contact Pastor Randy Moll to make other arrangements.

Information: 310-5289, goodshepherdrogers.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is planning a Christmas program for Sunday morning, Dec. 12. Called "Olde Fashioned Christmas," it is a Christian based story set during the holidays.

The church holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold a "Service of Installation" at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 in the sanctuary for the Rev. Dr. Judith McMillan. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall.

Participating clergy are the Rev. Stewart Smith, General Presbyter of the Arkansas Presbytery; the Rev. Dr. Leslie Belden, Honorably Retired, First United Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville; the Rev. John King, Honorably Retired and former pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Prairie Grove; and the Rev. Joe Tropansky, Honorably Retired, member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

The church holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, 1 St. Bernard Lane, will have their annual Church Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Parish Hall. Handmade items, ornaments, centerpieces, quilts, wreaths, trinkets, treasures and jewelry and more are for sale an very reasonable prices along with breakfast and lunch. Don't miss what could be on your Christmas list!

The Catholic weekend Mass schedule is Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Information: 855-9069, bvstbernard.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed via YouTube and the church website, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with interim pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost. The search continues for an installed pastor. Children's Church welcomes children in kindergarten to second grade following the Children's Moment in Sunday worship service. The Presbyterian Women's Thank Offering will be dedicated at a special fellowship after worship this Sunday.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

If you are experiencing a difficult time, Stephen Ministers are trained to provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Trunk or Treat will be held from 4:30 t0 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the FPC parking lot. All are invited.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Children's B.L.A.S.T.in-person classes include a time for Children's Choir.

Confirmation classes are also at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for students now in sixth through eighth grades, beginning Oct.24. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want your child to participate.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.