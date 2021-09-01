Hindsville man sentenced to 25 years for rape of 12-year-old

BENTONVILLE -- A 15-year-old girl watched Monday as a judge sentenced her rapist to 25 years in prison.

Stephan Thompson, 33, of Hindsville pleaded guilty to rape Monday.

"I have forgiven you for what you have done, but I will not forget," the teen said before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Thompson.

He was arrested June 26, 2018, in connection with raping the then 12-year-old girl.

The girl read her victim impact statement to the court. She participated in the hearing via Zoom.

"There are more men like you out in the world, but, as of right now, I have helped get one less off of the streets," she said.

She told Thompson his actions wounded her, but that she recovered and is stronger.

"So today, I sit here proudly reading this to you, letting you know that I am capable of all the things you once made me feel that I wasn't," she said. "While your fate awaits you, mine awaits me full of love, hope, financial success and the power of knowing that I helped to put you where you belong."

Thompson will be required to register as a sex offender in addition to the 25-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.