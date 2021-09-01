BASEBALL

Greinke, Jones to IL

The Houston Astros placed starting pitcher Zack Greinke and first baseman Taylor Jones on the injured list Tuesday, citing health and safety protocols. Manager Dusty Baker said he couldn't give specifics, but the designation is a sign the players have tested positive for or come in contact with someone who has covid-19. Baker said Greinke will miss his next start. The right-hander is 11-5 in 27 starts this season with a 3.66 ERA and 110 strikeouts. The Astros recalled infielder Robel Garcia and right-hander Josh James from the taxi squad for Tuesday night's game at Seattle. Baker said the team had planned to go to a six-man rotation when right-hander Jose Urquidy (right shoulder) returns from the injury list when rosters expand. Now they'll probably stay with a five-man rotation, he said.

Lynn sidelined

The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of right knee inflammation. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Lynn told the Chicago Tribune that he started dealing with the injury during the Field of Dreams game Aug. 12 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Sox are hopeful Lynn, 34, will miss only one start, with Reynaldo Lopez in line to take his place Saturday in Kansas City. Lynn, one of the leading candidates for the American League Cy Young Award, is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 24 starts. He leads the AL in ERA, opponents' average (.204) and slugging percentage (.338).

Blue Jays cut Hand

The Toronto Blue Jays have cut struggling lefty reliever Brad Hand. Hand was reinstated from the bereavement list and designated for assignment before Tuesday's game against Baltimore. Hand went 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 11 games with Toronto after being acquired from Washington on July 29 in exchange for rookie catcher Riley Adams. Hand last pitched in an Aug. 26 loss to the White Sox, allowing 2 runs and 3 hits in 2/3 of an inning. He was placed on the bereavement list Aug. 27. Hand went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 21 saves in 41 appearances for Washington before the trade. He's 43-31 with 126 saves and a 3.70 ERA over 11 big-league seasons.

FOOTBALL

Butler on reserve/retired list

The Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, potentially signaling the end of his seven-year career. NFL Network reported Monday that Butler was mulling retirement because of a "personal situation." Butler, 31, signed a $6 million, one-year deal with the Cardinals during the offseason and appeared in line to become one of the team's starting cornerbacks. Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't say much about Butler's absence on Tuesday, but acknowledged he hadn't talked to the cornerback. He said Butler's future "remains to be seen." A few hours later, Butler was placed on reserve/retired list, which opens up a spot on the roster for another player. Butler is best known for one of the most stunning plays in Super Bowl history. As a rookie for the New England Patriots in 2014, he intercepted a pass from Seattle's Russell Wilson at the goal line with 26 seconds left, securing the Patriots' 28-24 win. Butler was a Pro Bowl selection for the Patriots the following year and started four seasons for the franchise, helping New England win another Super Bowl after the 2016 season. He played three years with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Cardinals.

Bakhtiari on PUP list

The Green Bay Packers won't have David Bakhtiari for the start of the season as the All-Pro left tackle continues his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Bakhtiari's agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed Tuesday that Bakhtiari will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. The designation means Bakhtiari won't be available for at least the first six weeks. That leaves reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers without the player who has protected his blind side for the last nine seasons. NFL Network first reported that Bakhtiari would open the season on the PUP list. Bakhtiari, who tore his left ACL in a Dec. 31 practice, earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2020 and was a second-team selection in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The Packers have adjusted to Bakhtiari's absence by shifting Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins to left tackle during training camp. Lucas Patrick, who made 11 starts at right guard and four at left guard last season, started at left guard during the Packers' preseason finale at Buffalo last weekend.

BASKETBALL

Rondo to Lakers

Rajon Rondo has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue another championship ring. The Lakers announced the deal Tuesday to bring back Rondo on a one-year contract. The veteran point guard played an important role as a reserve and team leader on Los Angeles' 17th NBA championship team during the 2019-20 season, his second with the Lakers. The 35-year-old Rondo agreed to a buyout with Memphis on Saturday and quickly rejoined a title contender. Rondo signed with Atlanta as a free agent last November shortly after winning a ring with the Lakers, and he was traded to the Clippers last March ahead of their run to the Western Conference finals. The Clippers traded Rondo to the Grizzlies two weeks ago along with Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) in the deal sending Eric Bledsoe back to LA. Rondo is a two-time champion and a four-time All-Star during a 16-year NBA career that began in Boston in 2006.

SOCCER

Ronaldo finalizes return

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time world player of the year, finalized one of the summer's most high-profile deals on the last day of the European transfer window and returns to United after 12 years away. An agreement was reached with Juventus over Ronaldo's transfer on Friday, and one of soccer's most stunning deals in years was completed after a medical examination. A fee of 15 million euros ($17.75 million) will be paid to Juventus over five years. That could be increased by 8 million euros ($9.5 million) depending on "specific performance objectives" achieved by Ronaldo, 36, who signed the two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year. A title winner with Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo won the English Premier League three times with United during his first run with the club in 2003-09. But United hasn't won the title since 2013. Ronaldo's debut could come against Newcastle on Sept. 11, the day the Premier League resumes after the international break.

HOCKEY

Canada wins world title

Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night in Calgary, Alberta, for its first gold medal at the women's hockey world championship since 2012. Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass from Jocelyne Larocque and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in. Play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review. Canada fell behind 2-0 in the first period -- for just its second deficit in the tournament. But the Canadians got two goals, 2:29 apart, from Brianne Jenner on the power play and Jamie Lee Rattray in the second to tie it. Alex Carpenter scored both goals for the Americans.