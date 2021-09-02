ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Arts & Science Center in Pine Bluff to host exhibit exploring southern lifestyle; Lake Hamilton fireworks resume in Hot Springs

Pine Bluff exhibitions

"Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse Into Southern Lifestyle," work from the permanent collection of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, and paintings by University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff art student Amanei Johnson go on display today — the former through March 5 in the Altheimer Gallery at the center, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, and the latter through Nov. 6 in the loft gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff.

An opening reception for Johnson's exhibition will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. today. Admission to both exhibitions is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Hot Springs art

A selection of Linda Williams Palmer's colored pencil drawings from her "Arkansas Champion Trees series," watercolor paintings by Gary Simmons and abstract paintings of Tony Saladino are part of the September exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827 A Central Ave., Hot Springs, opening with a 5-9 p.m. Friday reception as part of the monthly Gallery Walk. The exhibition, which also includes work by Michael Ashley, Robyn Horn, Sandra Sell and Gene Sparling, will be on display through Sept. 30.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Spa City fireworks

Labor Day fireworks on Hot Springs' Lake Hamilton resume on Sunday after a three-year hiatus. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

After a three-year hiatus, Visit Hot Springs is bringing back Labor Day fireworks on Lake Hamilton, 8:40 p.m. Sunday, from barges in the middle of the lake, at the first Arkansas 7 bridge opposite the DoubleTree Hotel. Those wishing to watch from the water are asked to keep a safe distance from the launching area and keep watch for fellow boaters. The fireworks will be synchronized with music on radio station KQUS-FM, 97.5 "US97." In case of rain, the fireworks display will shift to Monday. Call (501) 321-2027.

'Razzle Dazzle' 'em

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, will hold auditions Sept. 26-28 for its biennial variety show fundraiser, "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On." Performers 16 and older will take part in a program of Broadway and mainstream hits; proceeds benefit youth theater programming. Singers should prepare 1-2 minutes of a song that showcases their vocal ability; sheet music for an accompanist, music on CD or on a smartphone are all acceptable; iPhone users must bring an adapter to plug into speakers. Dancers should wear comfortable clothing and shoes and will learn a short dance routine. Performances are Nov. 12-14. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.