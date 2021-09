Tony Finau celebrates after winning The Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

THIS WEEK'S PROFESSIONAL EVENTS PGA TOUR EVENT Tour Championship SITE Atlanta COURSE East Lake (Par 70, 7,346 yards) PURSE $60 million WINNER'S SHARE $15 million TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, noon-1:30 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; NBC, Saturday, 1:30-6 p.m., Sunday, 12:30-5 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Dustin Johnson ARKANSANS ENTERED None LPGA TOUR EVENT Solheim Cup SITE Toledo, Ohio COURSE Inverness Club (Par 72, 6,903 yards) TELEVISION Golf Channel, Saturday, 6:30-11:30 a.m., Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m.. Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; NBC, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Europe SERIES United States leads 10-6 CAPTAINS Catriona Matthew (Europe), Pat Hurst (United States) ARKANSANS ENTERED None EUROPEAN TOUR EVENT DS Automobiles Italian Open SITE Rome COURSE Marco Simone GC (Par 71, 7,268 yards) PURSE $3.55 million WINNER'S SHARE $592,000 TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 6:30-11:30 a.m.; Sunday, 3-5 a.m. (tape delay); Monday, 2-4 a.m. (tape delay) DEFENDING CHAMPION Ross McGowan ARKANSANS ENTERED None KORN FERRY TOUR EVENT Korn Ferry Tour Championship SITE Newburgh, Ind. COURSE Victoria National GC (Par 72, 7,242 yards) PURSE $1 million WINNER'S SHARE $180,000 TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 9-11 a.m., Saturday, 7-9 p.m. (tape delay); Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (tape delay) DEFENDING CHAMPION Brandon Wu ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook, David Lingmerth, Tag Ridings

Print Headline: Golf glance

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content