Woman injured in Little Rock drive-by shooting, police say

A woman was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting in Little Rock on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded at approximately 8:29 p.m. Wednesday to apartments in the 1900 block of Sanford Drive, about a mile east-northeast of the Rodney Parham exit off Interstate 430, to a report of a shooting that had just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Janaye Allen, 28, had a gunshot wound in her left leg, and police began first aid, according to the report.

A group of people had been standing in the parking lot when the suspect drove up in a silver Lexus sedan and began to yell at them, according to a woman on the scene. The man pulled out an unknown firearm and shot approximately 14 to 20 rounds, police said. A 27-year-old woman in the group fired back at the suspect, according to the report.

The Little Rock Fire Department and Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services responded and transported Allen for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.

At least one vehicle and one apartment were struck by gunfire, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.