Home Movies

"We Need to Do Something" (not rated, 1 hour, 37 minutes, digital and VOD) An occult-based and well-told horror tale that screened at the recent Tribeca Film Festival in which a family becomes trapped when seeking shelter from a storm, which may have graver repercussions for them, and the world, than they think. With Sierra McCormick, Vinessa Shaw, Pat Healy, Lisette Alexis; directed by Sean King O'Grady.

"CODA" (PG-13, 1 hour, 51minutes, Apple TV+) This warm, fuzzy family-friendly Sundance Film Festival favorite tells the story of 17-year-old Ruby, who is the only hearing member of a deaf family (that makes her a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA). As she embraces her talent for singing, she realizes she must choose between the obligations she feels toward her family (who earn a living by deep-sea fishing) and the pursuit of her dreams. With Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez; directed by Sian Heder.

"The Seer and the Unseen" (unrated, 1 hour, 20 minutes, Apple TV+) Environmental activism finds an unlikely partner in mysticism in a combination documentary/magic realist fable about invisible elves, collapsing financial markets and the power of belief as observed through the filter of an Icelandic grandmother who knows a threat to nature when she sees one. Directed by Sara Dosa.

"Broken Diamonds" (PG-13, 1 hour, 30 minutes, VOD) An emotional and relevant if uneven drama focused on mental illness concerns a 20-something fledgling writer whose dream of leaving his waiter job and moving to Paris is thwarted when his father dies and he must step in to care for his unstable schizophrenic sister. With Ben Platt, Lola Kirke, Yvette Nicole Brown; directed by Peter Sattler.

"Cinderella" (PG, 1 hour, 53 minutes, Amazon Prime Video) A modern, musical kid-friendly remake of the classic fairy tale features Camila Cabello as our ambitious heroine who, despite living with an evil stepmother and stepsisters, has big, bold dreams, which she intends to turn into reality with help from her fabulous godmother. See Courtney Lanning's full review elsewhere in this section. With Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan; directed by Kay Cannon.

"My Life Is Murder" (TV-14, Acorn TV) Lucy Lawless (remember her from "Xena: Warrior Princess" and "Parks and Recreation"?) stars in the second season of this fast-paced procedural as a retired Australian cop, now in New Zealand, who can't get her former boss (Bernard Curry) to quit asking for her advice on cold cases and brand-new unsolved murders. Plus, there's a rookie police data analyst who really, really wants a mentor. With Ebony Vagulans, Todd River, Alex Andreas, Anna Hutchison, Michelle Ang.

"Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story" (TV-14, 1 hour, 36 minutes, Netflix) This spirited and immersive documentary, which debuted recently at the Tribeca Film Festival, uses photographs, home movies, audio recordings and diary excerpts to reveal the inner workings of author Jackie Collins, who crafted over 30 sexy best-selling novels fictionalizing many of the true tales of her Hollywood experiences. Directed by Laura Fairrie.