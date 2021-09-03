Travs combine to no-hit Wind Surge

CLASS AA-CENTRAL

TRAVELERS 6, WIND SURGE 0

Right-hander Matt Brash and two relievers combined on a no-hitter Thursday as the Arkansas Travelers beat the North Division-leading Wichita Wind Surge 6-0 in front of 2,579 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Brash (3-1, 1.64 ERA) threw 60 of his 90 pitches over 6 innings for strikes, inducing 2 groundouts and 3 flyouts. He also allowed a walk and finished with 11 strikeouts. Nate Fisher took over in the seventh inning, throwing 17 of his 25 pitches over 2 innings for strikes in order to get 3 strikeouts. Dayeison Arias pitched the ninth inning, throwing 10 of 21 pitches for strikes while allowing 2 walks.

The Travelers scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Jake Scheiner. Arkansas then took control of the game in the sixth inning. Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI single to center field, followed by an RBI triple from Scheiner that made it 3-0. Scheiner scored when a throwing error by Wichita first baseman Gabe Snyder allowed Joe Rizzo to reach base. Stephen Wrenn followed with a two-run triple to right field to set the final score.

Scheiner, Rodriguez and Jack Larsen accounted for 6 of the Travelers' 7 hits and all 5 RBI. Right-hander Cole Sands (2-2) took the loss for the Wind Surge after allowing 3 earned runs on 4 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 5 innings.

With the victory, the Travelers moved four games behind the Wind Surge in the North Division standings with three games remaining in this series and a season-ending six-game series in Wichita on Sept. 14-19. Arkansas plays at Springfield on Sept. 7-12.