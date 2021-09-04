Elkins rolls over Greenland

ELKINS -- Da'Shawn Chairs ran for five touchdowns on nine carries as Elkins (2-0) tallied 414 yards of offense to defeat nonconference rival Greenland (0-1) 49-14 on Friday night at John Bunch Jr. Memorial Field.

Chairs accounted for 208 of the Elks' 361 rushing yards, averaging 23 yards per carry.

"He's a special athlete," Elkins Coach Zach Watson said of the sophomore. "Da'Shawn is a great kid and one of our hardest workers. It's not shocking that he had this kind of performance just because of how hard he works every day."

Both Watson and Chairs commended the offensive line for controlling the line of scrimmage, paving gaps for the Elks on the ground.

"They were phenomenal," Chairs said of his teammates. "Without them, I wouldn't have the success I had. All of them stepped up."

"No doubt they [the offensive line] were our players of the game up front," Watson said. "Those guys up front got after it all night against a pretty good front for Greenland with a Hog signee [J.J. Hollingsworth]. They have a good defensive line, but our guys took that as a challenge this week and got after them."

Elks quarterback Kayson Drummond completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards. He also showcased his running ability by scoring twice and gaining 89 yards on five carries.

The first two snaps Elkins took resulted in 51-yard rushing touchdowns: one from Chairs, the other from Drummond.

"I wasn't even getting touched until the second or third level because of our blockers," Chairs said. "It wasn't just the line, but our wide receivers were also getting downfield and blocking. I just hit the hole with speed and got upfield."

The Elks limited Greenland to only 155 yards of offense. In the second half, Elkins made a statement, holding the Pirates to minus-2 yards.

"We challenge our defense every week to run to the football like their hair's on fire," Watson said. "They did a good job of that. We bent a few times early, but never broke. Our defense has done that in these first two games, so I'm proud of those guys for running to the football and getting after it."

Quarterback Max Meredith threw for 120 yards for Pirates. The two Greenland touchdowns came on the ground in short-yardage situations from Tucker Meadors and Seth Center.

Elkins hosts Mansfield next week, while Greenland hosts Danville.

[RELATED: Click here for the Arkansas Preps High School Football 2021 Scoreboard » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/2021/]

[RELATED: Click here for more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]

[RELATED: Click here to sign up for the weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]