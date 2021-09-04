NASHVILLE 35, HOPE 21

NASHVILLE -- Ethan Gunter completed 25 of 39 passes for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns as Nashville (1-1) topped Hope (0-2).

Scrappers receiver Isaiah Jones caught 6 passes for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns. Sloan Perrin had 14 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Hope's Ammorrion Dempsey scored twice on runs of 3 and 79 yards.

