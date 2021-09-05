Carin Schoppmeyer: Boys & Girls Club celebrates 30 years with Sip & Savor on Aug. 19

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County supporters gathered Aug. 19 for Sip & Savor in Rogers. The benefit featured savories from Blu, Brightwater, K'Zoli's, Local Moh-tiv, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Spud Doctors and Wicked Wood Pizza. Sipper suppliers included Beam Suntory, Beat Box, Body Armor, EJ Gallo and Miller Coors. The tasty benefit helped the group raise some $191,000.

The group's mission is "to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens." The three pillars of the mission are academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and citizenship.

Academic success programs include Power Hour for homework assistance, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities and Girls Who Code.

Commit to Fit teaches creative ways to incorporate exercise, the importance of proper hydration and emphasizes the benefits and impact exercise has on the mind as well as the body.

Character and citizenship development programs include Torch Club for boys and girls ages 11-13, in which members "elect officers and work together to implement projects in the four focus areas: service to club and community; education; health and fitness; and social recreation." Keystone Club for 14- t0 18-year-olds provides leadership development by focusing on academic success, career preparation and community service.

This year marks the club's 30th anniversary in Benton County. "We're very proud of what we've been able to accomplish. We started with a couple hundred kids and one unit and have grown to 3,000 kids at five units," says Matt Taliaferro, chief executive officer.

Next up for the group is the annual Mobil 1 Fall Classic set for Oct. 8 at TopGolf in Rogers.

Those sipping and savoring in support of the club included Mike Klaas, Kaycee Hightower, Matt Malone, Shelby Manning, Jonathan Rojo, Eric Plummer, Ashley Garske, Caleb Gray, Jon Davis, Katie Duncan, Ted Fox, Nancy and Drew Collom, John Mauck, Ruthanne and Tom Hough, Cynthia Coughlin, Claire Klinker, Marjorie and Todd Hanus, Beth and Tregg Brown,

Mike Klaas (from left), Kaycee Hightower, Matt Malone, Shelby Manning, Jonathan Rojo, Eric Plummer, Ashley Garske and Caleb Gray represent General Mills and help support the Boys & Girls Club of Benton County at Sip & Savor on Aug. 19 in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

John Mauck (left) and Ted Fox, Boys & Girls Club board members, help the nonprofit organization welcome supporters to Sip & Savor on Aug. 19. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Brian and Cheryl Yarbrough (from left) and Nicki Kappler and Kenneth Medlin attend Sip & Savor. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Claire Klinker (from left), Cynthia Coughlin and Tom and Ruthanne Hough visit at Sip & Savor. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Drew Collom, Boys & Girls Club board member (left) and Todd Hanus visit at Sip & Savor. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Charles Greathouse and Brooke Shaw (from left) and Beth and Tregg Brown, Boys & Girls Club board member, gather at Sip & Savor. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)