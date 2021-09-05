State's covid hospitalizations near 5-week low

Hospitalizations of covid-19 patients in Arkansas were down by 23 from Saturday, to 1,223, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Sunday. It was the lowest total for hospitalizations since Aug. 2.

Of those patients, 502 were in intensive care, down five from Saturday. And 337 patients were reported to be on ventilators, up four from Saturday.

Another 19 people have died from covid-19, Sunday’s report shows. The official death toll since March 2020 now stands at 7,057.

The state reported 1,072 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

“Today’s report does not include the full testing day that is normally reported. We still see similar numbers to a normal weekend,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday in his daily social media post. “The next few weeks will show the impact the long weekend has on our cases and hospitalizations, so let’s work to protect ourselves from COVID.”

Recoveries outpaced new cases, lowering the number of active cases by 376 to 23,343, according to Sunday’s report.

Since March 2020, when the coronavirus was first diagnosed in Arkansas, the state has tallied 463,795 cases, according to Sunday’s Health Department data. Of those cases, 433,281 are considered recovered.

According to the report, another 5,315 doses of vaccine were administered, with 3,152 more Arkansans becoming fully immunized.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.