Hot Springs pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, police say

A Hot Springs man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, police said.

A 2017 Dodge Caravan was driving south on Arkansas 88 in the right lane before Temperance Hill Road at approximately 5:52 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from Hot Springs police.

Brandon Davitt, 30, was in the roadway and was struck by the Dodge, police said.

He was pronounced dead by the county coroner, according to the report.

The driver was not injured, police said.

Police describe the conditions at the time of the crash as foggy and dry.

At least 418 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.