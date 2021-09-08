BASKETBALL

Few cited for DUI

Gonzaga Coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence Monday night and said he exhibited "poor judgement" operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol. Few released a statement Tuesday night apologizing for the "hurt caused to those most important to me -- my family, my players, and my program." He was cited Monday night in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, about 30 miles east of the Gonzaga campus in Spokane, Wash. "I believe as a leader and role model, I am expected to set only the best example. The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment," Few said in his statement. "Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I will never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again." Few was stopped by Coeur d'Alene police around 8 p.m. Pacific on Monday after he was "called in as driving erratic and speeding," according to a police report. The report stated that Few exhibited "several signs of intoxication" and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08, the report stated. Few has been the head coach for the Bulldogs for 22 seasons and is 630-125 in his career. Gonzaga lost to Baylor in the national championship game last April.

Surgery for Flanigan

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) underwent surgery to repair a right Achilles injury and is expected to be out 12-14 weeks. Auburn announced Tuesday that Flanigan suffered a non-basketball injury. He could miss the first several weeks of the season after having surgery Friday at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center at St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. The junior is the fourth-leading returning scorer in the SEC. Flanigan averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. He started all 27 games and was one of three SEC players to average 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Auburn opens the season Nov. 9 against Morehead State.

Kentucky lands No. 1 recruit

Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, officially committed to Kentucky on Tuesday night. Sharpe, a 6-5 shooting guard from Ontario, is entering his senior year at a prep school in Arizona. The athletic perimeter player landed his Kentucky scholarship offer in December and had emerged as the Cats' top backcourt target by the summer. Since then, he's established himself as the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class by Rivals and ESPN. Sharpe can officially sign with the Wildcats when the NCAA signing period begins Nov. 10.

MOTOR SPORTS

Kyle Busch fined

Kyle Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Tuesday for recklessly entering the garage after a crash in the opening race of the playoffs. Busch was fined for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating NASCAR member conduct guidelines during Sunday night's race at Darlington Raceway. Busch had crashed midway through the race and as he pulled into the garage area, Busch ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out of the way of the No. 18 Toyota. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 35th at Darlington. It dropped the two-time NASCAR champion from fourth to 14th in the playoff standings.

FOOTBALL

Broncos' Chubb detained

Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month to face traffic-related charges. Douglas County (Colo.) Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Miller said Chubb was pulled over for speeding Tuesday morning, and it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Douglas County detention center. Court records show Centennial Police cited Chubb for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint on May 6. A warrant was issued for his arrest Aug. 6 when Chubb failed to appear in court on those charges. Chubb is coming off a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020, but he underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery this offseason and recently sprained his other ankle, forcing him to miss practice all last week.

Ravens to sign Bell

The Baltimore Ravens will sign running back Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed, and will likely add him to their 53-man roster when ready. ESPN first reported the deal Tuesday. The move comes a day after multiple reports said Ravens running back Justice Hill would miss the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon, an injury he suffered late last week. The Ravens also lost starter J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending ACL injury against the Washington Football Team in their preseason finale. Bell, 29, a four-time All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has rushed for just 1,117 yards on 3.4 yards per carry over the past two seasons. He had 66 catches for 461 yards for the New York Jets in 2019, then had a combined 16 receptions for 138 yards for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs last year.

Clemson safety out

Clemson starting safety Landen Zanders will need shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season. Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney said Zanders hurt himself in the 10-3 loss to then-No. 5 Georgia this past Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C. Zanders, a 6-1, 210-pound junior from Shelby, N.C., had 34 tackles last season as he started 10 of Clemson's 12 games. Swinney said Zanders will take a redshirt season. The coach said Tuesday the team's other starting safety, Nolan Turner, will miss his second consecutive game when the Tigers play South Carolina State at home Saturday.