Wrong-way crash claims 2 lives

Two people died Sunday night when a car going the wrong way on a highway near Cabot hit another vehicle head-on, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Stephanie Tighe, 37, of North Little Rock was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima north in the southbound lane of Arkansas 5, south of Arkansas 89, according to a report from the state police. The Nissan collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Cadillac about 8:30 p.m., the report states.

According to the report, Tighe and a passenger in the Nissan, 35-year-old Wayne Young of North Little Rock were pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

The Cadillac's 46-year-old driver, as well as a 30-year-old passenger, were injured, the report states. The two were taken to Baptist Health Springhill Medical Center in North Little Rock.

Conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry, according to the report.

A 33-year-old Texarkana man died early Sunday in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 196 in Miller County, according to another state police report.

Phillip Padgett was riding a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle east about 1:20 a.m. in the Genoa community when it ran off the roadway and crashed into a culvert, the report said. Padgett was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A Hot Springs man died Sunday morning when he was struck by a van as he attempted to cross Higdon-Ferry Road in Hot Springs, a state police report said.

Brandon Davitt, 30, died when he was struck by a 2017 Dodge Caravan about 5:52 a.m., the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at the time of the incident were foggy and dry, the report said. The Hot Springs police investigated.

A Bentonville man died Sunday night when he was struck while crossing South Dixieland Road in Rogers, according to another state police report.

Billie Wix Russell, 35, was hit around 7:58 p.m. by a 2009 Audi in a crosswalk, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report. The Rogers police investigated.