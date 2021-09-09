30+ restaurants with weekend brunch in Little Rock, Central Arkansas

Weekends were made for brunching, and restaurants in and around Little Rock provide no shortage of options.

Here is a partial list of places to try. We will continue to add more restaurants as additional information comes in. Information is accurate to the point we could verify and is subject to change; we suggest calling ahead to confirm times, reservation policies and any covid-19 protocols.

Sunday brunch

Little Rock

Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 821-1838, arthursprimesteakhouse.com, facebook.com/arthursprimesteakhouse

@ The Corner, 201 E. Markham St. at Scott Street, Little Rock, (501) 400-8458; full bar, thecornerlr.com, facebook.com/thecornerlr

Boulevard Bistro, 1920 N. Grant St., Little Rock, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 663-5951, boulevardbread.com, facebook.com/boulevardbread

Cafe Bossa Nova, 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 614-6682, cafebossanova.com, facebook.com/cafebossanovaLR

Delicious Temptations, 11220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 225-6893, delicious-temptations-restaurant.myshopify.com

EJ’s Eats and Drinks, 523 Center St., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., full bar, (501) 666-3700, ejslittlerock.com, facebook.com/ejseats

Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-4p.m., full bar, (501) 246-4757, fasslerhall.com/locations/little-rock/, facebook.com/FasslerHallLR/

42 bar and table, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (501) 537-0042; 42barandtable.org, facebook.com/42barandtable

Heights Taco & Tamale, 5805 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 313-4848, Heightstacotamale.com, facebook.com/heightstaco

Hill Station, 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., full bar, (501) 747-2230, hillstationhillcrest.com, facebook.com/HillStationHillcrest

Hillcrest Little Bakery, 203 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 747-4960, hillcrestlittlebakery.com, facebook.com/hillcrestlittlebakery

Kemuri — sushi, seafood, robata, 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 660-4100, kemurirestaurant.com, facebook.com/kemurirobata

La Terraza Rum & Lounge, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 251-8261, laterrazahillcrest.com, facebook.com/laterrazahillcrest

Leo’s Greek Castle, 2925 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 666-7414, leosgreekcastle.com/, facebook.com/leosgreekcastle/

The Library Kitchen and Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 916-9826, thelibrarylr.com, facebook.com/thelibraryLR

Loca Luna, 3519 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 663-4666, localuna.com; facebook.com/LocaLunaLR

Lost Forty, 501 Byrd St., Little Rock, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., taproom (beer), (501) 319-7275, lost40brewing.com, facebook.com/lost40beer

Maryam's Grill, Catlett-Prien Tower Building, 323 Center St., Little Rock (GPS location: 250 W. Fourth Street, Little Rock), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., (501) 374-2633, maryamsgrill.com, facebook.com/MaryamsGrill

Mugs Cafe, 5719 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., (501) 503-5958, mugscoffeecompany.com/heights, facebook.com/themugscoffeecompany

Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, 1318 Main St., Little Rock, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 374-7476, radunolr.com, facebook.com/radunoAR

Red Door, 3701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, bloody Mary bar, (501) 666-8482, reddoorrestaurant.net, facebook.com/RedDoorLR

The Root Cafe, 1500 Main St., 8-11 a.m. Little Rock, (501) 414-0423; wine, beer, craft cocktails; curbside and outdoor dining only, therootcafe.com, facebook.com/rootcafe

Sauce(d) Bar and Oven, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 353-1534, saucedlr.com, facebook.com/saucedlr

Shorty Smalls, 11000 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 224-3344, toasttab.com/shorty-smalls-11100-n-rodney-parham-rd, facebook.com/ShortysmallsWestLR

South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, drink specials — $5 spiked mimosas made with prosecco and various fruity liqueurs and infused liquors; BYO Bloody Mary Board; (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com, facebook.com/SouthonMainLR

YaYas Euro Bistro, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 821-1144, yayaseurobistro.com, facebook.com/YaYasLR

North Little Rock

Mugs Cafe, 515 Main St., North Little Rock, 7 ,a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 379-9101, mugscoffeecompany.com, facebook.com/themugscoffeecompany

Skinny J’s, 314A Main St, North Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 916-2645, skinnyjs.com, facebook.com/SkinnyJsArgenta

Maumelle

Overtime Lounge, 115 Audubon Drive, Maumelle, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 734-8176, overtimelounge.com, facebook.com/overtimeloungemaumelle

Sherwood

Bennett’s by Keith & Co, 2001 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 392-8530, facebook.com/BennettsDining

Benton

Blue Heaven, 15228 Interstate 30 North, Benton, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; full bar, (501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com; facebook.com/BlueHeavenBenton

Saturday brunch

Little Rock

Copper Grill, 300 E. Third St., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 375-3333, facebook.com/coppergrillLR, coppergrilllr.com/

Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro, 200 River Market Ave., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 375-3500, dizzyslr.com

North Little Rock

Maumelle

Sherwood

