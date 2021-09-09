30+ restaurants with weekend brunch in Little Rock, Central Arkansas

Weekends were made for brunching, and restaurants in and around Little Rock provide no shortage of options.
Here is a partial list of places to try. We will continue to add more restaurants as additional information comes in. Information is accurate to the point we could verify and is subject to change; we suggest calling ahead to confirm times, reservation policies and any covid-19 protocols.
Sunday brunch
Little Rock
Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 821-1838, arthursprimesteakhouse.com, facebook.com/arthursprimesteakhouse
@ The Corner, 201 E. Markham St. at Scott Street, Little Rock, (501) 400-8458; full bar, thecornerlr.com, facebook.com/thecornerlr
Boulevard Bistro, 1920 N. Grant St., Little Rock, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 663-5951, boulevardbread.com, facebook.com/boulevardbread
Cafe Bossa Nova, 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 614-6682, cafebossanova.com, facebook.com/cafebossanovaLR
Delicious Temptations, 11220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 225-6893, delicious-temptations-restaurant.myshopify.com
EJ’s Eats and Drinks, 523 Center St., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., full bar, (501) 666-3700, ejslittlerock.com, facebook.com/ejseats
Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-4p.m., full bar, (501) 246-4757, fasslerhall.com/locations/little-rock/, facebook.com/FasslerHallLR/
42 bar and table, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (501) 537-0042; 42barandtable.org, facebook.com/42barandtable
Heights Taco & Tamale, 5805 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 313-4848, Heightstacotamale.com, facebook.com/heightstaco
Hill Station, 2712 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., full bar, (501) 747-2230, hillstationhillcrest.com, facebook.com/HillStationHillcrest
Hillcrest Little Bakery, 203 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 747-4960, hillcrestlittlebakery.com, facebook.com/hillcrestlittlebakery
Kemuri — sushi, seafood, robata, 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 660-4100, kemurirestaurant.com, facebook.com/kemurirobata
La Terraza Rum & Lounge, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 251-8261, laterrazahillcrest.com, facebook.com/laterrazahillcrest
Leo’s Greek Castle, 2925 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 666-7414, leosgreekcastle.com/, facebook.com/leosgreekcastle/
The Library Kitchen and Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 916-9826, thelibrarylr.com, facebook.com/thelibraryLR
Loca Luna, 3519 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 663-4666, localuna.com; facebook.com/LocaLunaLR
Lost Forty, 501 Byrd St., Little Rock, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., taproom (beer), (501) 319-7275, lost40brewing.com, facebook.com/lost40beer
Maryam's Grill, Catlett-Prien Tower Building, 323 Center St., Little Rock (GPS location: 250 W. Fourth Street, Little Rock), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., (501) 374-2633, maryamsgrill.com, facebook.com/MaryamsGrill
Mugs Cafe, 5719 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 7 a.m.-8 p.m., (501) 503-5958, mugscoffeecompany.com/heights, facebook.com/themugscoffeecompany
Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, 1318 Main St., Little Rock, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 374-7476, radunolr.com, facebook.com/radunoAR
Red Door, 3701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, bloody Mary bar, (501) 666-8482, reddoorrestaurant.net, facebook.com/RedDoorLR
The Root Cafe, 1500 Main St., 8-11 a.m. Little Rock, (501) 414-0423; wine, beer, craft cocktails; curbside and outdoor dining only, therootcafe.com, facebook.com/rootcafe
Sauce(d) Bar and Oven, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 353-1534, saucedlr.com, facebook.com/saucedlr
Shorty Smalls, 11000 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 224-3344, toasttab.com/shorty-smalls-11100-n-rodney-parham-rd, facebook.com/ShortysmallsWestLR
South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, drink specials — $5 spiked mimosas made with prosecco and various fruity liqueurs and infused liquors; BYO Bloody Mary Board; (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com, facebook.com/SouthonMainLR
YaYas Euro Bistro, 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 821-1144, yayaseurobistro.com, facebook.com/YaYasLR
North Little Rock
Mugs Cafe, 515 Main St., North Little Rock, 7 ,a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 379-9101, mugscoffeecompany.com, facebook.com/themugscoffeecompany
Skinny J’s, 314A Main St, North Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 916-2645, skinnyjs.com, facebook.com/SkinnyJsArgenta
Maumelle
Overtime Lounge, 115 Audubon Drive, Maumelle, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 734-8176, overtimelounge.com, facebook.com/overtimeloungemaumelle
Sherwood
Bennett’s by Keith & Co, 2001 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 392-8530, facebook.com/BennettsDining
Benton
Blue Heaven, 15228 Interstate 30 North, Benton, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; full bar, (501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com; facebook.com/BlueHeavenBenton
Saturday brunch
Little Rock
@ The Corner, 201 E. Markham St. at Scott Street, Little Rock, (501) 400-8458; full bar, thecornerlr.com; facebook.com/thecornerlr
Cafe Bossa Nova, 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 614-6682, cafebossanova.com, facebook.com/cafebossanovaLR
Copper Grill, 300 E. Third St., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 375-3333, facebook.com/coppergrillLR, coppergrilllr.com/
Delicious Temptations, 11220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 225-6893, delicious-temptations-restaurant.myshopify.com
Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro, 200 River Market Ave., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., full bar, (501) 375-3500, dizzyslr.com
42 bar and table, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. (501) 537-0042; 42barandtable.org, facebook.com/42barandtable
Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., full bar, (501) 246-4757, fasslerhall.com/locations/little-rock/, facebook.com/FasslerHallLR/
The Library Kitchen and Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 916-9826, thelibrarylr.com, facebook.com/thelibraryLR
Loca Luna, 3519 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 663-4666, localuna.com; facebook.com/LocaLunaLR
Maryam's Grill, Catlett-Prien Tower Building, 323 Center St., Little Rock (GPS location: 250 W. Fourth Street, Little Rock), 10 a.m.-3 p.m., (501) 374-2633, maryamsgrill.com, facebook.com/MaryamsGrill
Red Door, 3701 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, bloody Mary bar, (501) 666-8482, reddoorrestaurant.net, facebook.com/RedDoorLR
South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, drink specials — $5 spiked mimosas made with prosecco and various fruity liqueurs and infused liquors; BYO Bloody Mary Board; (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com, facebook.com/SouthonMainLR
North Little Rock
Mugs Cafe, 515 Main St., North Little Rock, 7 ,a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 379-9101, mugscoffeecompany.com, facebook.com/themugscoffeecompany
Skinny J’s, 314A Main St, North Little Rock, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 916-2645, skinnyjs.com, facebook.com/SkinnyJsArgenta
Maumelle
Overtime Lounge, 115 Audubon Drive, Maumelle, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., full bar, (501) 734-8176, overtimelounge.com, facebook.com/overtimeloungemaumelle
Sherwood
Bennett’s by Keith & Co, 2001 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., no alcohol, (501) 392-8530, facebook.com/BennettsDining