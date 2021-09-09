Federal vaccine mandate not right approach, Hutchinson says

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said President Joe Biden’s mandate that many private businesses require employees to get vaccinated against covid-19 is the wrong approach for boosting vaccination rates.

Hutchinson, a Republican who chairs the National Governors Association, compared Biden’s order to a push by some conservatives to prohibit private businesses from requiring vaccinations.

“I have been consistent in the freedom of businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated, and I have opposed the government from saying businesses cannot exercise that freedom,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “The same principle should protect the private sector from government overreach that requires them to vaccinate all employees.”

The expansive rules announced Thursday mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

The rules drew criticism from other Republicans, including a state senator who urged Hutchinson to call a special session in response.

“We must fight back against this massive government overreach,” GOP Sen. Trent Garner tweeted.

Some of Arkansas’ largest employers already require employees to be vaccinated. Springdale-based Tyson Foods last month announced the requirement for its U.S employees. Bentonville-based Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as its managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against covid-19 by Oct. 4. Several hospitals in the state have also announced vaccine requirements for their employees.