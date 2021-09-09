ART IN ARKANSAS: Gallery offerings for September found throughout the state

A small selection of art gallery offerings available throughout the state.

◼️ Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, will host the paintings of Megan Lewis in "Common Beauty," an exploration of the way the ordinary can become extraordinary when seen in a different light.

In a news release, the artist says "This collection of paintings does not fall within a theme, it makes no social or political statements, nor does it try to shock or surprise you. I hope you can simply enjoy looking at what I found to be quite beautiful."

The exhibit will be shown from Friday through Oct. 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Check cantrellgallery.com for more.

◼️ The Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square, in the Bobby L. Roberts building on Central Arkansas Library System's Main campus (401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock), have two ongoing exhibits: Gregory Moore's "Biota" in the Loft Gallery, and "Clara's Sketchbook," highlighting pen-and-ink drawings by Clara Mitchell, in the Landing Gallery. Both exhibits are set to end Sept. 25.

A vintage photograph with modifications by mixed-media artist Butch Anthony, whose work will be on display at UA Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art + Design until Sept. 27. (Courtesy of the Windgate Center of Art + Design/Butch Anthony)

◼️ University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art + Design (2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock) has three ongoing exhibits. In the Maners/Pappas Gallery is the 34th Annual Small Works on Paper exhibit, showcasing pieces by 26 artists from across Arkansas. On display in the Focus Gallery are works by Butch Anthony, a self-taught mixed-media artist and art collector from Seale, Ala. These two exhibits will end Sept. 27. Finally, in the Brad Cushman Gallery is "A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip," which focuses on unconventional artwork created by artists without formal training, with pieces ranging from as early as 1854-'60 to the modern day. This exhibit will be available until Oct. 15.

The galleries are only open to scheduled visits Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., which can be arranged by calling (501) 916-3182, or emailing becushman@ualr.edu

◼️ The Historic Arkansas Museum (200 E. Third St., Little Rock) has two exhibits set to open Friday: "Conspicuous Consumption" will take over the Arkansas Made Gallery, focusing on exceptional and luxurious objects "made, purchased and flaunted" by Arkansans during the Victorian era; and in the Trinity Gallery for Arkansas Artists you will find "An Unbroken Circle," featuring contemporary works from three Arkansas artists — photographs by Timothy Hursley, textiles by James Matthews, and furniture sculptures by Peter Scheidt — through Jan. 23. You can find more information at historicarkansas.org.

◼️ Christ Episcopal Church (509 Scott St., Little Rock) continues to host artists Mallory Newborn and Austin Grimes — in exhibits "Contrast, First and Foremost" and "A Nonagenarian's Selective Views of This World," respectively. The exhibits will be on display and for sale through Sept. 30, with gallery hours limited to church office hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

◼️ The Argenta Branch Library Art Gallery (420 Main St., North Little Rock) will close the "HUMANKIND" photography exhibit on Friday. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

◼️ The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (formerly the Arkansas Arts Center) remains closed while construction on its MacArthur Park campus continues, but virtual exhibits are available at arkmfa.org.

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (600 Museum Way, Bentonville) opened a new exhibit Saturday: "Selena Forever/Siempre Selena," highlighting the career and fashion of the late pop sensation with samples of her music and photos by renowned photographer John Dyer.

Ongoing exhibits are "Crystal Bridges at 10" (the celebration of the museum's opening) set to conclude Sept. 27, and "What I Know: Gifts From Gordon W. Bailey" (an exhibit featuring the works of more than a dozen Black artists across a variety of media) which closes Oct. 11.

◼️ Similarly, The Momentary (507 SE E St., Bentonville) has ongoing exhibits as well.

"Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody," ending Sept. 19, features three films by Bradley — "America," "AKA" and "Alone" — which explore "race, class, familial relationships, social justice, Southern culture, and U.S. film history."

"Space Station: Radiant Behind the Sun," running through Oct. 17, highlights the works of interdisciplinary filmmaker Cauleen Smith with an immersive exploration of a "space station" in the gallery space, and two of Smith's films: "Sojourner" and "Pilgrim."

"Kenny Rivero: The Floor Is Crooked," running through Oct. 24, features paintings from the past decade by the New York artist.

◼️ Gallery 211 South (located within Engel & Volkers at 211 S. Main St., Bentonville) has the ongoing exhibit "Intimate Immensity" previously mentioned in this space. This exhibit features paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculpture by Christian Schultz and closes Oct. 22.

CONWAY

◼️ Hendrix College's Windgate Museum of Art (1600 Washington Ave., Conway) will reopen Friday with two new exhibits.

"Migrantes," which opened Wednesday in the Window Gallery, is by New York Times photographer Adam Ferguson, and the subjects of the images. Ferguson traveled to migrant camps along the Mexican border to interview and photograph migrants — but had the subjects operate the camera shutter with a remote control.

"Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South," available as part of the reopening Friday, comprises 220 images captured by 55 photographers over the first decades of the 21st century. The pictures "echo stories told about the South as a bastion of tradition, as a region remade through Americanization and globalization, and as a land full of surprising realities."

◼️ And at the University of Central Arkansas, the Baum Gallery is celebrating its 25th anniversary with "Baum at 25," showcasing the works of 25 UCA alumni in a single exhibit that runs through Oct. 15.

"Trees on the Rhine River," an acrylic painting by artist Beth Hubbert, whose work is on display at the South Arkansas Art Center in El Dorado until Sept. 28. (Courtesy of the South Arkansas Art Center/Buth Hubbert)

EL DORADO

◼️ The South Arkansas Art Center (110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado) is hosting "Adventure and Escape: Real and Imagined," a collection of vibrant acrylic paintings by Sherman, Texas native Beth Hubbert. After more than a year of living in a pandemic, the collection is deliberately cheerful and hopeful, as Hubbert's bright and colorful works are painted "from a place of happiness." The exhibit runs through Sept. 28 in the Lobby Gallery.

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Justus Fine Art Gallery (827 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs) Feature Exhibit contains colored pencil drawings by Linda Williams Palmer, watercolor paintings by Gary Simmons, and abstract painting by Tony Saladino. Additional works from previously hosted artists will also be on display. This exhibit is up through Sept. 30.

◼️ Emergent Arts' Circle Gallery (341-A Whittington Ave., Hot Springs) is hosting its first exhibit since 2019, "Holding It Together." The exhibit, which opened Friday and will be available until Oct. 1, will showcase artwork utilizing collage and assemblage techniques.

PINE BLUFF

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff) has two new exhibits.

First, "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse Into Southern Lifestyle" features work from the center's permanent collection, showing Southern life from various viewpoints and "conveying the narrative of Southern culture and its traditions as it is commonly known for its relaxed lifestyle, nature/landscapes, and community." This exhibit is available through March 5.

Second, a collaborative effort with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's art department will host works by student artist Amanei Johnson through Nov. 6 in the ARTSpace on the second-floor loft gallery (623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff).

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Arkansas Tech University's Norman Hall Art Gallery (203 W. Q St., Russellville) is hosting "Both Ends Burning," a collection of paintings by Michael Shaeffer, a Long Island, N.Y., native now living in Little Rock. The collection will be available through Sept. 24. You can find more information at atu.edu/art/gallery.php, or call 479-964-3237 to schedule a visit.

