Motorcyclist dies after striking highway sign in Montgomery County, troopers say

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a highway sign in Montgomery County, troopers said.

William Richard Guise, 66, of Kirby was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson north on Arkansas 182 when the crash happened at about 2:10 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

While following a left curve, the motorcycle traveled off the road on the right side and hit the sign, troopers said. According to the report, Guise was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 421 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.