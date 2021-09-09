Pedestrian struck on highway dies

A Harrison man has died from injuries he received when he was struck while walking across a state highway in Harrison on Sept. 1, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Paul Lummus, 19, attempted to cross Arkansas 392, also known as Capps Road, around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound 2016 Chrysler van, the report said. He was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison and later died, it was reported Wednesday.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, the report said. The Harrison police investigated.