University of Arkansas-Fort Smith to hold public ceremony for 9/11 anniversary

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a public ceremony this week.

The event, which will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the university's flagpoles on Kinkead Avenue, will feature campus and community speakers "remembering the pain, resilience and hope that stemmed from that tragic day, and honoring the first responders and lives lost 20 years ago," according to a university news release.

This will be followed by another commemorative event at the school's Stubblefield Center at noon in which local first responders will climb 110 flights of stairs -- the same number of stories first responders climbed in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Lion Community Outreach Day is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the release states. This will involve university students and employees completing service projects throughout the Fort Smith community. Check-in will take place at the school's Bell Tower.