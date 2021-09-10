Musselman to host a 5-star and two 4-star prospects for unofficials

In addition to hosting ESPN 5-star guard Nick Smith Jr. for an official visit, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff will welcome another 5-star and two 4-star underclassmen to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Smith and his family arrived Friday morning for the start of their official visit.

ESPN 2024 5-star David Castillo, 4-star forward Dallas Thomas, 2023 4-star shooting guard Trey Green and 2024 center Ethan Lathan are expected to make unofficial visits for the Texas football game.

Castillo, 6-1, 175 of Bartlesville, Okla., is also the No. 2 point guard and the No. 12 overall prospect in the nation in his class.

He has offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and others.

Thomas, 6-8, 165, of Little Rock Parkview, is the No. 9 small forward and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He has more than 10 offers from schools like Arkansas, Illinois, St. John’s, Texas Tech, TCU, Houston, Texas A&M and others.

Green, 5-9, 165, of Charlotte, N.C., is playing his junior season at Link Year Prep in Branson, Mo. ESPN also rates him the No. 31 shooting guard in the nation.

He has offers from Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Boston College, South Florida and others.

Lathan, 6-8, 190, played at Rockford Christian in Illinois as a freshman. He transferred to Link Academy in Branson for his sophomore season.