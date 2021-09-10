Suspect arrested in Wednesday's fatal shooting of Redfield man

A suspect in a fatal Wednesday night shooting south of Little Rock was arrested late Friday night, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The suspect was apprehended during a third day of searching by police agencies throughout multiple counties. As of late Friday, no further details were available about the suspect in the killing of a 37-year-old Redfield man.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office was dispatched to Ivy Chapel Road at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night for a man shot in the roadway. Police found David Dunn on the road, where he soon died from his injuries, Lt. Cody Burk said.

Shortly before the shooting, police received a call from Dunn’s girlfriend, who said a suspicious person was on her property. She also called Dunn about the incident, Burk said Friday.

Burk said the man left the property and started walking down Ivy Chapel Road at about the same time Dunn was driving toward his girlfriend’s house on the same road.

“It is a good chance that is going to be related to that earlier call,” Burk said. “But there was no eyewitnesses to see him and the suspicious person have contact.”

Police were operating under the belief that Dunn did not know the suspect, Burk said early Friday.