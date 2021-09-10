Three people killed in state accidents

A 66-year-old Kirby man died Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 182 in Glenwood, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

William Richard Guise was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson northbound on the highway at 2:11 p.m. when the motorcycle left the highway in a left-hand curve and struck a highway sign, the report said.

Guise was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Walnut Ridge woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 2 in Sharp County, according to a state police report released Thursday.

Melissa R. Ragan, 51, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Montana southbound on U.S. 63 at Martin Creek at about 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline in a curve, struck a tree line and rolled several times, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Mabelvale woman has died from injuries she received in a one-vehicle crash in Mabelvale on Sept. 1, according to a state police report.

Deirdre Wessel, 54, was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain southbound on Chicot Road at 5:59 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

The Saline County sheriff's office investigated.