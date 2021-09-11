Community briefs: Election commissioners meet today

Election commissioners meet today

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. today at the election center, 123 Main St. The agenda includes approval of polling sites for the fall board school election. Face masks are required and attendees are asked to observe social distancing and use best practices for everyone's safety, according to a news release.

A&P Marketing Committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in the offices of the A&P Commission at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Masks are required, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

AM&N Alumni set for conference call

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) AM&N Alumni - Pine Bluff Jefferson County Chapter will meet via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda will include reports by standing committees and proposed activities for fall 2021. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate, according to a news release.

The decision to use the conference call was based on the information, guidelines and recommendations regarding covid-19. To participate, dial (978) 990-5000 and use participant access code: 803130# . Details: Hazell Reed, Ph.D., chapter president, at pbjc.uapb.alumni@gmail.com.

Former CEO joins Research Alliance

The Arkansas Research Alliance (ARA) added six new members to its board of trustees including a local banker, according to a news release.

New members include Marty Casteel, retired Simmons Bank executive. Casteel served as chairman, president and chief executive officer of Simmons Bank from January 2013 until his retirement in April 2020. During a 33-year career with Simmons, Casteel held various leadership roles, including serving as senior executive vice president of Simmons First National Corp.

ARA facilitates collaborations and spurs innovation between Arkansas' six primary research institutions – the University of Arkansas, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas State University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and the National Center for Toxicological Research at Jefferson.