Man dies in crash; ATV roll kills girl

A 51-year-old man from Harrisburg and a 5-year-old girl died in accidents this the week, according to authorities.

Earnest Scott Pierce was driving south Thursday in a 2004 Dodge about 6:30 p.m. when the Dodge crossed the northbound lane on Arkansas 163 in Poinsett County, striking a tree, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police. Officials pronounced Pierce dead at the scene. The weather was clear and road was dry, the report said.

The 5-year-old girl died in an ATV crash Monday in Independence County, authorities said.

A man from the town of Cord was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger north on School Road near Sulphur Rock about 6:50 p.m. when he missed a curve, according to a report from the Independence County sheriff's office.

The ATV overturned and threw the girl off. The machine landed on top of her, the report stated. The vehicle's 35-year-old driver and a 12-year-old girl were injured, according to the report. Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.