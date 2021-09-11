Today’s GAC games

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO At OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS UAM (1-0, 1-0 GAC), OKB (0-1, 0-1 GAC)

COACHES Hud Jackson (35-65 in 10 seasons at UAM); Chris Jensen (30-48 in 8 seasons at OKB)

SERIES UAM leads series 3-2

LAST WEEK UAM def. Southern Nazarene 30-23; OKB lost to Ouachita Baptist 38-31

LAST MEETING OKB def. UAM 33-31 in Shawnee, Okla., in 2019

NOTEWORTHY UAM built a 30-7 halftime lead at home against Southern Nazarene, then held on for a 30-23 victory. OKB fell behind 14-0 at Ouachita Baptist, rallied to lead 31-24 early in the fourth quarter before losing in Arkadelphia. … UAM sophomore quarterback Demilon Brown accounted for 371 of the Boll Weevils’ 447 offensive yards (334 passing, 37 rushing). Devontae Dean (19-67) was UAM’s leading rusher. Senior receivers DeAndre Washington (7-101, 2) and CJ Parham (6-97) were Brown’s top targets. Sophomore LaCedric Smith (2-80, 1 TD) caught Brown’s first touchdown pass, a 39-yard completion with 10:44 to play in the first quarter. DeQuan Street intercepted two passes for UAM. … OKB outgained Ouachita Baptist 481-383, but those totals don’t account for two plays that ultimately made the difference — Xaylon Falls’ 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the game’s first play, and a game-ending interception of QB Preston Haire at the OBU 9. Haire completed 36 passes for 345 yards, 15 of the completions going to Keilahn Harris (121 yards, 2 TDs) and the other 11 going to Josh Cornell (134 yards, 1 TD). Tyler Stuever (17-81) was the leading rusher for the Bison.

ARKANSAS TECH

AT EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.)

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS ATU (0-1, 0-1 GAC), ECU (0-1, 0-1 GAC)

COACHES Kyle Shipp (3-9 in 2nd season at ATU, Al Johnson (8-17 in 4th season at ECU)

SERIES ECOK leads 13-9

LAST WEEK ATU lost 38-20 to Southeastern Oklahoma; ECU lost 28-0 at Harding

LAST MEETING ECU won 31-30 in Ada, Okla., in 2019

NOTEWORTHY This is the only GAC game matching teams that both lost in Week 1. … ATU forced three first-quarter turnovers in its home loss to Southeastern Oklahoma but the Wonder Boys only came away with 7 points, and ended up committing three turnovers of their own en route to a 24-7 halftime deficit. ATU yielded 321 passing yards and 3 TDs, and it was outgained 531-295. … ECU also turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, fell behind 21-0 against Harding and ended up with 5 turnovers and 146 total yards. … Shipp said he told his team to expect a much different ECU team Saturday and that RB Ontario Douglas (13-45 rushing vs. Harding) and quarterback Kenny Hrncir (11-25 passing, 98 yards, 4 INTs) are much better than they showed. “Harding, defensively, they were good,” Shipp said. “We know we’ve got to tackle the quarterback [Hrncir] and the running back [Douglas]. If you can stop those two guys, you’ve got a chance.”

HARDING

AT SOUTHEASTERN (OKLA.)

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding (1-0, 1-0 GAC); SE Oklahoma (1-0, 1-0 GAC)

COACHES Paul Simmons (31-9 in 45h season at Harding); Tyler Fenwick (2-10 in 2nd season at SE Oklahoma, 39-39 in 8 seasons overall)

SERIES Harding leads 24-7, 9-0 in GAC

LAST WEEK Harding 28, East Central Oklahoma 0; SE Oklahoma beat Arkansas Tech 38-20.

LAST MEETING Harding won 35-14 in Durant, Okla., in 2019

NOTEWORTHY The Bisons are No. 17 in the AFCA Division II Top 25 and are 12th in D2Football.com. Harding forced 5 turnovers, held the ball for 37:42 minutes and rushing for 333 yards against ECU. Fifth-year senior fullback Cole Chancey (17-102 rushing, 3 TDs) became the GAC’s all-time leading rusher with 3,775 yards, passing Kris Oliver of Ouachita Baptist (3,763 yards, 2015-2018). Harding outgained ECU 374-146. Omar Sinclair, a junior transfer from Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich., rushed 4 times for 92 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0. … Harding recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff and intercepted four passes . …. The Bisons take on a SE team that was the only Oklahoma-based team to win in six matchups with Arkansas teams. … SE was led by QB Daulton Hatley (16-26 passing, 321 yards, 3 TDs), connecting with Braxton Kincade (7-93, 1), Marquis Gray (3-110, 1) and Duce Pittman (3-78). The Savage Storm had the GAC Defensive Player of the Week with Maalik Hall (6 tackles, 5 unassisted, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and a QB hurry).

NW OKLAHOMA STATE

AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium in Arkadelphia

RADIO Network 1 Sports (FM-KYXK, FM-KVRC, FM-KDEL)

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State (1-0, 1-0 GAC), NWOSU (0-1, 0-1 GAC)

COACHES Scott Maxfield (109-57 in 16th season at Henderson State, 139-69 in 20 seasons overall); Matt Walter (20-36 in 6th season at NW Oklahoma).

SERIES Henderson leads 5-3, 5-2 in GAC

LAST WEEK Henderson State def. Southwestern Oklahoma 31-13; NWOSU lost to Southern Arkansas 32-13

LAST MEETING Henderson won 47-7 in Arkadelphia in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Henderson showed a balanced attack in QB Adam Morse’s debut as the starter, rushing for 204 yards, passing for 167 and possessing the ball for more than 35 minutes. Third-year freshman Kris Morris (18-91 rushing) and senior Duce Sproles (14-69, 1 TD) led the rushing attack. Junior transfer Chris Hatzis (3-23, 2 TDs) caught TD passes of 11 and 13 yards. All-GAC receiver L’liott Curry (7-61, 1) has 15 career receiving TDs at HSU. … The Reddies’ defense yielded 269 passing yards to SWOSU QB Tanner Griffin, but it came up with 3 INTs, including 2 in the fourth quarter. The Reddies will face another pass-heavy offense. NWOSU QB Tanner Clarkson finished 26-of-40 passing for 413 yards in a 32-13 loss to Southern Arkansas. Clarkson was sacked 8 times. Clarkson’s top target was Torrence Stevens (6-103, 1).

OUACHITA BAPTIST

AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE SNU Football Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO Ouachita Radio Network: FM-101.1, KDXE (Little Rock), FM-100.9, KESA (Eureka Springs), FM-97.1 KAMD-FM (Camden), AM-1340/FM-97.9/FM-105.5 (KZNG,Hot Springs), FM-105.5 KNAS (Nashville), FM-105.3 KQOR (Mena), FM-KFTB 98. (Pine Bluff), FM-KHGG, 103.5 (Fort Smith), FM-102.1 KILX (De Queen)

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU (1-0, 1-0 GAC), Southern Nazarene (0-1, 0-1 GAC)

COACHES Todd Knight (124-96 in 22 seasons at OBU); Dustin Hada (0-4 in 2nd season at SNU)

SERIES OBU leads 7-0

LAST WEEK Ouachita Baptist def. Oklahoma Baptist 38-31; Southern Nazarene lost to Arkansas-Monticello 30-23

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist won 27-13 at Bethany, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY OBU moved up two spots to No. 11 in the latest D2Football.com Top 25 Poll, and remained at No. 11 in this week’s AFCA NCAA Division II Top 25 Poll after a 38-31 season-opening victory. … Southern Nazarene scored the game’s final 16 points in its 7-point loss to UAM. Backup QB Jarvis Davis replaced starter Gage Porter late in the third quarter with his team trailing 30-7, and provided a spark for the Crimson Storm. Davis (9-14 passing, 152; 9-58 rushing) led SNU to two fourth-quarter touchdowns. … OBU stuck to the ground with junior TJ Cole (27-151 rushing, 1 TD) and freshman Kendel Givens (17-74, 3 TDs), rushing 54 times for 289 yards. … The Tigers also excelled on special teams, scoring on the game’s opening kickoff when Camden Harmony Grove freshman Xaylon Falls’ 93-yard return. Falls earned GAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, totaling 130 yards on his two returns.

SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA

AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field, Magnolia

RADIO KVMH,FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS SAU (1-0, 1-0 GAC), SWOSU (0-1, 0-1 GAC)

COACHES Mike McCarty (1-0 in 1st season at SAU); Chet Pobolish (6-17 in 3rd season at SWOSU

SERIES SAU leads 8-1

LAST WEEK SAU def. Northwestern Oklahoma 32-13; SWOSU lost to Henderson State, 31-13

LAST MEETING SAU won 42-20 in Magnolia in 2019

NOTEWORTHY SAU traveled to Alva, Okla. in McCarty’s debut as head coach and pulled away from a 3-3 first-quarter tie behind a balanced offensive attack. Third-year freshman Jariq Scales (32-167, 1 TD) and senior QB Hayden Mallory (20-30, 255, 3 TDs) led the offense. Mallory spread to the ball to Dekendrick Bender (4-91, 1), Micah Small (6-82, 2) and Desmond Jones (3-42). “It was nice to get it out of the way,” McCarty said of his first victory. “Almost relief if anything.” SAU’s defense yielded 391 yards to NWOSU, but the Muleriders came up with 8 sacks and a fumble recovery. The Muleriders will face another pass-oriented offense led by Tanner Griffin, who completed 23-39 passes for 269 yards, 1 TD with 3 INTs in the loss to HSU.