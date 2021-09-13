ATV crash kills minor in Ashley County, troopers say

A 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in rural Ashley County on Sunday afternoon, troopers said.

A 1990 Honda Foreman was going west on Arkansas 189 at Ashley County 495 when the vehicle appeared to have some type of mechanical issues around 1:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The ATV overturned end over end and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, the report states.

The Ashley County coroner's office said the driver was a 13-year-old boy.

Troopers said the boy landed in the westbound lane of traffic and died as a result of the wreck.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 435 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

This story has been updated. It was originally published at 10:28 a.m.