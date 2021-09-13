Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Sept. 2
Jason Matthew Brannon, 39, and Amber Jo Frazier, 37, both of Springdale
James Edward Crawford, 33, and Ashley Nicole Howell, 37, both of Fayetteville
Giovanni DiMino III, 27, and Brandi Amelia Bird, 25, both of Vista, Calif.
Keegan Jordan Foster, 21, and Kennedy Sloan Vinson, 19, both of Fayetteville
Conner Blaine Hill, 22, and Camryn Joelle Limke, 22, both of Prairie Grove
Carey Shawn Stubbs, 47, and Rachel Renae Hickman, 45, both of Springdale
Frank Albert Wood, 71, and Kimberly Diane Rivers, 58, both of Elkins
Sept. 3
Juan Angel Alvarado Martinez, 23, Springdale, and Ashley Elizabeth Posada, 24, Siloam Springs
Stephen Andrew Baldridge, 39, and Ashley Alexandra Goedker, 34, both of New Orleans, La.
Israel Barroso Martinez, 31, and Claudia Vargas Rodriguez, 38, both of Springdale
Lesley Diane Blue, 24, and Kristen LeAnn Pierce, 38, both of Springdale
Rick Joseph Chase, 28, and Cheyenne Katlyn Morgan Terril, 26, both of Elkins
Jeffrey Alexander Cruz, 32, and Ashlee Lauryn Jansen, 21, Tulsa
Arzalious Camone Davis, 29, and Owen Michael Moffett, 26, both of Fayetteville
Joel Escamilla Osorio, 27, and Rachelle Christine Aguirre, 35, both of Tulsa
Grayson Lee Jarnagan, 22, and Kayli Marie Burks, 23, both of Winslow
David Jason Jochum, 48, and Christine Marie Bartell, 36, both of Siloam Springs
Dolores Martinez-Gomez, 34, and Kay Hernandez, 28, both of Springdale
Cole Austin McClellan, 24, and Baley Ashlin Davis, 23, both of Prairie Grove
Isael Antonio Morales Regalado, 40, and Marta Angelica Gutierrez, 31, both of Springdale
Corey Michael Nordgren, 33, and Danette Lynn Parker, 39, both of Springdale
Kurtis Andrew Phillips, 25, and Skylar Ann Rinehart, 24, both of Springdale
Oscar Ivan Rivera Rosales, 29, and Kimberly Asuncion Carpio, 21, both of Springdale
Mark Randall Thurman, 28, and Alexandria Lea Goff, 29, both of Elkins
Travis Scott Wilson, 35, and Emily Alexandra Bowman, 26, both of Springdale
Sept. 7
Christian Charles Bingamon, 24, and Stephanie Suzanne Smith, 23, both of Tulsa
Christian Javier Bustillo Ocampo, 25, and Jeide Rashelle Villanueva Portillo, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Charles Kellen Young Carroll, 38, and Erin Marie Porter, 38, both of Fayetteville
Jesse Thomas Cogburn Jr., 80, and Sally Vernell Henry, 76, both of Mena
Cody Lee Gulledge, 28, and Meghan Nicole Paige Alexander, 23, both of Elkins
Clandy Jeur, 28, and Bonnie L. Kahn, 35, both of Springdale
Dane Bradner Locklear, 23, and Summer Elizabeth Smith, 22, both of Springdale
Colton James Marshall, 20, and Dominique Dae Snarr, 21, both of Prairie Grove
King Layne Mattingly, 25, Fayetteville, and Micah Avery Perry, 23, Jacksonville
Trenton Mhoon, 35, and Kathryn Colleen Owen, 30, both of Fayetteville
Mauricio Olmos Andrade, 28, and Crystal Juarez, 22, both of Springdale
Tyler Waymon Richardson, 33, and Emma Elizabeth Foley, 28, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 8
William Thomas Garrick IV, 32, and Mallory Suzanne Magie, 32, both of Lowell
Daniel Ross Houston, 41, and Sherry Renee Snow, 40, both of Farmington
Zachary Dane Hyden, 24, and Sarah Eleanor Green, 24, both of Clarksville
Aaron Wayne Livingston, 24, and Shayla Nicole Nix, 27, both of Tahlequah
Travis Bradley Luper, 37, and Sierra LeAnn Ferguson, 25, both of West Fork
James Chandler Nash Jr., 29, and Roneisha Marsha Ester, 28, both of Springdale
Carlos Antonio Nieves Santiago, 31, and Rosa Lilian Guerra Galdamez, 29, both of Springdale
Jesse Dean Ray, 23, and Falisha Nicole Foster, 30, both of Springdale
Eliseo Segura Salinas, 24, and Guadalupe De La Cruz Carrillo, 18, both of Springdale
Benjamin Benar Stephens, 32, and Sarah L'mae Smith, 32, both of Prairie Grove
Jacob Daniel Stuckey, 29, and Katelyn Marie Corcoran, 27, both of Fayetteville
Trever Joseph Vokouon, 29, and Dayana Loribeth Cruz Mejia, 24, both of Springdale
Augustus Ray Wisdom, 25, and Calah Jordyn Hill, 24, both of Fayetteville