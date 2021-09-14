'Miracle Worker' to open Friday

More than a Friday night opening, "The Miracle Worker" will serve as the premiere of Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater.

Kayla Earnest said directing the first show in the new theater is "an honor."

"The Miracle Worker," written by William Gibson, dramatizes the classic true story and life of Anne Sullivan and her blind and deaf student Helen Keller.

Executive Director Rachel Miller said the theater was named for the late Robinson, "who was a generous and longtime supporter of ASC."

The unique theater is located inside the renovated ART WORKS on Main, at 627 S. Main St. It's sandwiched between the center's main building at 701 S. Main St. and its newly rehabbed ARTSpace at 623 S. Main St.

In addition to the black box theater, there's a concession stand and small dining area at the main entrance. Also, ART WORKS has apartments for visiting artists and offers studio space.

The costume and set designers have room and the needed equipment to pull off a production like "The Miracle Workers."

The opening production is only a three-day run so patrons are urged not to delay in purchasing tickets.

"The Miracle Worker" performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are on sale and are $13 for members and seniors, $10 for students and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.